Asus Leaks Images And Details Of New ROG GR6 Game Console

Last year, Asus released its ROG GR8 gaming console, but the PC world never sits still for long, and it's often better to have a range of products to cover the market instead of just one. As such, Asus is already working on its next console, the Asus ROG GR6.

Today, the company published some images and specs of the new console that show that the outside of the ROG GR6 is identical to the ROG GR8 in every way. It's the internal hardware that has undergone a change.

The ROG GR8 uses the Nvidia GeForce GTX 750 Ti, while the ROG GR6 uses an Nvidia GeForce GTX 960M. Technically, these are the same GPU, with both making use of the GM107 chip with 640 CUDA cores, but the GTX 960M likely offers a lower TDP because it is targeted at a mobile envelope.

According to the reference pages on Nvidia's website, the GTX 960M offers slightly higher clock speeds with slightly lower vRAM speeds when compared to the GTX 750 Ti, but because Asus can manipulate both of these factors, it's hard to say if there will be a significant difference in the GPU performance, or none at all.

Asus said that it changed the CPU to the new Intel 5th Gen Broadwell processor. Asus didn't specify which processor exactly, but given the compact form factor, it will likely be a mobile variant, just like the ROG GR8's Core i7-4510U (Haswell).

The system also supports a dual-band wireless 802.11ac with GameFirst II packet priority. Other hardware specs include dual 2.5" HDD/SDD support, Supreme FX audio, and an Intel Ethernet LAN controller.

Asus didn't say when this new system will be available, but there will be keyboard and mouse combination deals when it is.

