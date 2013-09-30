Trending

BitFenix Announces the Phenom and Phenom M Cases

The BitFenix Phenom enclosures offer support for water-cooling radiators and will be available in both micro-ATX and mini-ITX form factors.

BitFenix has launched its new range of Phenom enclosures which are constructed from the company’s patented SofTouch steel and forgo the 5.25-inch optical drive bay for increased internal space.

Unlike many other compact enclosures, neither the micro-ATX Phenom or micro-ITX Phenom M have made any sacrifices in the cooling department by providing support for water-cooling radiators of up to 240 mm (top) and 120 mm (rear), two pre-installed 120 mm Spectre fans with anti-dust filters, and the ability to mount two additional 120 mm fans on the top and either a single 230 mm or two 120 mm fans on the bottom.

CasePhenomPhenom M
Dimensions250 x 330 x 374 mm250 x 330 x 374 mm
Motherboard SupportMicro-ATX, Mini-ITXMini-ITX
Drive Bays5 x 3.5-inch (4+1 with adapter)5 x 3.5-inch (2+2+1 with adapter)6 x 3.5-inch (5+1 with adapter)11 x 2.5-inch (5+2+2+1+1 with adapter)
Expansion Slots5 with VentilationSupport for CrossFireX / SLI2 with Ventilation
Max Graphics Card Length320 mm320 mm
Max CPU Cooler Height160 mm175 mm

The BitFenix Phenom and Phenom M will be available in either Matte White or Matte Black and will retail at €79.90 ($108) and €69.90 ($95) excluding VAT.

  • renz496 30 September 2013 04:10
    So did it come with amd phenom processor as a bundled? :p
  • abbadon_34 30 September 2013 04:18
    uuuhhh 5 years late? so much for marketing
  • cobra5000 30 September 2013 05:24
    No space for an optical drive? C'mon now, at least throw in space for a slim drive.
  • bchan009 30 September 2013 06:31
    Poor naming choice but these look pretty sexy. I'm only interested in building mini-ITX systems these days. There's something so nice about small form factor systems. <3
  • UltimateDeep 30 September 2013 06:52
    Agree somehow with Cobra5000. But forgoing an optical drive in the mATX version is understandable enough because there's no dimension differenes between the Phenom and Phenom M.

    Would have loved to see the Optical Bay. Least the Prodigy has it.
  • Johan Kryger Haglert 30 September 2013 07:27
    Spec doesn't make any sense.
  • jdon 30 September 2013 14:54
    I love the sneaky front mounted PSU on the mATX model. Good use of space!
  • chulex67 30 September 2013 22:47
    Man its like they took the prodigy chasis and use it like a proper micro atx case lmao.
  • 07 October 2013 17:58
    can you fit the﻿ OCZ ZT psu in (fully modular, dimension: 86x150x175mm)
    I have seen some people mention that the maximum length gotta be 160 but there are also folks who say it shouldn't be a problem. can you help? thanks!
  • The White Knight 20 October 2013 18:51
    "neither the micro-ATX Phenom or micro-ITX" I think you mean mini-ITX*, confused me for a minute.
