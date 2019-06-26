Trending

Microsoft Explains Why Some People Can't Install Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Microsoft released the Windows 10 May 2019 Update on May 21, but not everyone can install it. As per ZDNet and Windows Latest, Microsoft has started notifying certain people as to why they still can't upgrade their system to the latest version of Windows 10. Kind of. 

Microsoft has been particularly careful about how it rolls out the Windows 10 May 2019 Update. It almost had to be--the Windows 10 October 2018 Update didn't reach many people until January because it suffered from serious technical issues. Rather than repeating that mistake, the latest update was always meant to be released in waves, giving Microsoft time to respond to issues before they get too big.

The company announced on June 18 that it was using machine learning to automatically roll out the Windows 10 May 2019 Update to new users. People with compatible systems were prompted to install the update; those with incompatible systems were left to their own devices. ZDNet reported that Microsoft has decided to give people who can't install the update a little more information by showing them this message:

Microsoft's efforts to "improve the quality/transparency of the Windows update process," as a spokesperson told ZDNet, are commendable. Again: issues with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, as well as several cumulative updates released since then have probably made a smooth rollout for the Windows 10 May 2019 Update more important than ever. Restricting the update to certain devices makes sense.

Unfortunately that message raises more questions than it answers. The phrasing seems like it shifts blame to the user's device not being ready, rather than the update not supporting certain systems.

So what can people do to make sure their device is ready for the update? Well, nothing. "There's nothing you need to do at this time" also means 'you can't fix this problem.'

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Colif 26 June 2019 18:36
    Now they tell us, already had one person who was getting told this:

    "The Windows 10 May 2019 Update is on its way. We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time."

    I suggested a clean install as it often overcomes reasons.. maybe not in this case.

    Does that mean that drivers need to be produced for the PC before they can update, as that is how it reads to me.

    wonder how long they will have to wait. MS supports last 3 versions of win 10, so 1903, 1809 & 1803 are supported now, how many months before the hardware makers release the updates needed so these people can upgrade, they have 18 months max.
  • USAFRet 26 June 2019 19:03
    I have that on one of my Transformers now, and previously on one of the VM's.
    It eventually comes around and does it.

    I don't think its a matter of "drivers"
  • Dyseman 27 June 2019 03:33
    Wife's Surface Pro 4 went through last week via Windows Update.
    My Surface Pro 6 is giving me the 'NOT NOW' message. Waiting.
  • eisenb11 27 June 2019 05:20
    Here's what's stupid - where does it even tell you what on your computer is causing the update hold?

    The 1903 status page lists a bunch of things that it could be, but who in the right minds is going to systematically try to address every single one of those fixes? Why can't they just tell you that A, B, C are causing the hold then it's up to you to either apply a quick fix or wait for another solution to come rolling around?

    I checked the page and it could potentially be a bunch of things. For example, it could be an obsolete wifi driver according to the page. Fine, then say so - then I'll know to update the driver. Otherwise, I don't use wifi on my desktop anyway and would generally not pay attention to something like that. I have no idea what driver I'm running since I don't use it.
  • daglesj 27 June 2019 14:27
    Had this on three machines that I ran the upgrade from USB. I just copied the install files to the C: and ran it from there. Updated fine.

    A clean install from boot works fine too.
  • warezme 27 June 2019 14:48
    eisenb11 said:
    Here's what's stupid - where does it even tell you what on your computer is causing the update hold?

    The 1903 status page lists a bunch of things that it could be, but who in the right minds is going to systematically try to address every single one of those fixes? Why can't they just tell you that A, B, C are causing the hold then it's up to you to either apply a quick fix or wait for another solution to come rolling around?

    I checked the page and it could potentially be a bunch of things. For example, it could be an obsolete wifi driver according to the page. Fine, then say so - then I'll know to update the driver. Otherwise, I don't use wifi on my desktop anyway and would generally not pay attention to something like that. I have no idea what driver I'm running since I don't use it.
    You can go into your device manager and disable all the hardware that you are not using. Wifi that isn't being used, audio if you have an external card, built in video if you have an add on card. You can also do this from the BIOS and then the OS will no longer require the drivers for the device. I do this for all new systems. ALso most people don't get the chipset drivers for their computers on new builds or upgrade them on pre built units with OS. Many of the hardware level drivers are updated periodically. You should do this at least a couple of times of year as it fixes issues and sometimes adds more compatibility and performance to the device.
  • horsecharles 02 July 2019 17:12
    SIMPLE FIX:
    just temporarily remove your external usb/sd.
    This was "supposedly" fixed awhile ago. Guess not.
  • NazcaC2 31 July 2019 03:42
    As a tech and already familiar with copying the contents of the USB stick to the local disk, my X58 system still received the cryptic error. My resolution was to use IOBIT Driver Booster. I bought the Pro version and it updated all of my outdated drivers. Although I always install major updates manually and not through Windows Update, I re-ran Windows Update to see if the message suppressed itself. It still appeared. Though, running the setup file manually installed 1903 without issues. I'd typically not recommend driver updater software, but I trusted IOBIT for their other tools. I recommend using Driver Booster if you're still receiving that error and can't install 1903. Some of my drivers were about six years out of date.
