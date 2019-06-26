Microsoft Explains Why Some People Can't Install Windows 10 May 2019 Update

Microsoft released the Windows 10 May 2019 Update on May 21, but not everyone can install it. As per ZDNet and Windows Latest, Microsoft has started notifying certain people as to why they still can't upgrade their system to the latest version of Windows 10. Kind of.
Microsoft has been particularly careful about how it rolls out the Windows 10 May 2019 Update. It almost had to be--the Windows 10 October 2018 Update didn't reach many people until January because it suffered from serious technical issues. Rather than repeating that mistake, the latest update was always meant to be released in waves, giving Microsoft time to respond to issues before they get too big.
The company announced on June 18 that it was using machine learning to automatically roll out the Windows 10 May 2019 Update to new users. People with compatible systems were prompted to install the update; those with incompatible systems were left to their own devices. ZDNet reported that Microsoft has decided to give people who can't install the update a little more information by showing them this message:
"The Windows 10 May 2019 Update is on its way. We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time."
Microsoft's efforts to "improve the quality/transparency of the Windows update process," as a spokesperson told ZDNet, are commendable. Again: issues with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, as well as several cumulative updates released since then have probably made a smooth rollout for the Windows 10 May 2019 Update more important than ever. Restricting the update to certain devices makes sense.
Unfortunately that message raises more questions than it answers. The phrasing seems like it shifts blame to the user's device not being ready, rather than the update not supporting certain systems.
So what can people do to make sure their device is ready for the update? Well, nothing. "There's nothing you need to do at this time" also means 'you can't fix this problem.'
I suggested a clean install as it often overcomes reasons.. maybe not in this case.
Does that mean that drivers need to be produced for the PC before they can update, as that is how it reads to me.
wonder how long they will have to wait. MS supports last 3 versions of win 10, so 1903, 1809 & 1803 are supported now, how many months before the hardware makers release the updates needed so these people can upgrade, they have 18 months max.
It eventually comes around and does it.
I don't think its a matter of "drivers"
My Surface Pro 6 is giving me the 'NOT NOW' message. Waiting.
The 1903 status page lists a bunch of things that it could be, but who in the right minds is going to systematically try to address every single one of those fixes? Why can't they just tell you that A, B, C are causing the hold then it's up to you to either apply a quick fix or wait for another solution to come rolling around?
I checked the page and it could potentially be a bunch of things. For example, it could be an obsolete wifi driver according to the page. Fine, then say so - then I'll know to update the driver. Otherwise, I don't use wifi on my desktop anyway and would generally not pay attention to something like that. I have no idea what driver I'm running since I don't use it.
A clean install from boot works fine too.
just temporarily remove your external usb/sd.
This was "supposedly" fixed awhile ago. Guess not.