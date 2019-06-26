Microsoft Explains Why Some People Can't Install Windows 10 May 2019 Update

(Image credit: Shutterstock)

Microsoft released the Windows 10 May 2019 Update on May 21, but not everyone can install it. As per ZDNet and Windows Latest, Microsoft has started notifying certain people as to why they still can't upgrade their system to the latest version of Windows 10. Kind of.

Microsoft has been particularly careful about how it rolls out the Windows 10 May 2019 Update. It almost had to be--the Windows 10 October 2018 Update didn't reach many people until January because it suffered from serious technical issues. Rather than repeating that mistake, the latest update was always meant to be released in waves, giving Microsoft time to respond to issues before they get too big.

The company announced on June 18 that it was using machine learning to automatically roll out the Windows 10 May 2019 Update to new users. People with compatible systems were prompted to install the update; those with incompatible systems were left to their own devices. ZDNet reported that Microsoft has decided to give people who can't install the update a little more information by showing them this message:

"The Windows 10 May 2019 Update is on its way. We're offering this update to compatible devices, but your device isn't ready for it. Once your device is ready, you'll see the update available on this page. There's nothing you need to do at this time."

Microsoft's efforts to "improve the quality/transparency of the Windows update process," as a spokesperson told ZDNet, are commendable. Again: issues with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, as well as several cumulative updates released since then have probably made a smooth rollout for the Windows 10 May 2019 Update more important than ever. Restricting the update to certain devices makes sense.

Unfortunately that message raises more questions than it answers. The phrasing seems like it shifts blame to the user's device not being ready, rather than the update not supporting certain systems.

So what can people do to make sure their device is ready for the update? Well, nothing. "There's nothing you need to do at this time" also means 'you can't fix this problem.'