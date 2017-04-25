Capcom Delays 'Not A Hero' DLC For 'Resident Evil 7: Biohazard'

Capcom announced that "Not A Hero," a free expansion for Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, has been delayed.

Delaying an expansion isn't particularly uncommon. But this particular DLC was teased in Resident Evil 7: Biohazard's ending with the Spring 2017 release date, so it wouldn't have been unreasonable to assume "Not A Hero" was almost finished when the base game debuted on January 24.

Spoilers ahead: The DLC was supposed to feature Chris Redfield, a Resident Evil staple, and perhaps explain why he showed up in an Umbrella-branded helicopter at the end of Resident Evil 7: Biohazard. Including him in the game and immediately teasing "Not A Hero" set certain expectations.

Now it's clear why "Not A Hero" will be Not On Time. Producer Masachika Kawata and Director Koshi Nakanishi said in a video message that they decided to delay the expansion because they didn't want to disappoint their fans. Resident Evil 7: Biohazard was a critical success; the duo apparently thought releasing "Not A Hero" in its current state would tarnish the base game's reputation.

"Resident Evil 7 was supported passionately by you, our fans, and the game was very well received," said Executive Producer Jun Takeuchi. "With this title we tried to both renew RE and return to its roots and I'm truly grateful for all of your positive feedback. However, the three of us have come to the conclusion that this free DLC is not yet ready to meet your expectations."

Kawata, Nakanishi, and Takeuchi didn't say what they want to change about the expansion, nor did they share an updated release date, effectively leaving Not A Hero in limbo. Takeuchi did say, however, that the development team is working on DLC alongside finishing up the delayed expansion.

You can learn more about how Resident Evil 7: Biohazard performs in our benchmark tests and get an idea for how scary the game is in VR through our hands-on with the Beginning Hour demo.