Cooler Master’s MasterCase Maker 5 Available Today

Last year at Computex, Cooler Master revealed a new case series that featured modular panels. The company launched two versions of the MasterCase last year, and early this year at CES, Cooler Master announced a third entry to the series, the MasterCase Maker 5, which is available today with a suggested price of $199.99.

Cooler Master’s MasterCase series cases all share the company’s “FreeForm” modular system, which offers optional top covers, side panels with acrylic or tempered glass windows, and an optional front door panel. The MasterCase 5 offers water cooling mounting accessories for the case, and Cooler Master has also embraced the maker community by allowing you to print your own custom-made, or community-sourced, accessories for the case with a 3D printer. FreeForm also lets you re-position components, such as drive bays, which attach to the “Clip-and-click panel” and are designed for easy, on-the-fly adjustment.

The MasterCase Maker 5 includes a few additional features over last year’s MasterCase 5 and MasterCase Pro 5, including an upgraded I/O panel, which features four USB ports, one of which has a USB 3.0 Type-C connector. The Maker 5 case comes with a controller board that has leads for up to six fans and four LED strips. It also features magnets to keep the front and top panels secured in place. The top and front panels of the Maker 5 come out of the box lined with sound dampening padding.

You can find the MasterCase Maker 5 on Amazon.com, Newegg.com or at your local Micro Center.

