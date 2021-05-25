Trending

Cooler Master Builds World's Thinnest Vapor Chamber

By

Just slightly thicker than human hair.

Worlds Thinnest Vapor Chamber Cooler
(Image credit: Cooler Master)

Cooler Master, in partnership with Murata, is developing the world's smallest vapor chamber cooler, which is just a little thicker than human hair. In other words, that's just 200 micrometers tall. This vapor chamber is planned to be a full replacement for standard heat pipe air coolers in devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops.

Cooler Master noted in its reveal that microchip processors, whether that be CPUs, chipsets, GPUs, or other types of processors, are becoming so small that conventional cooling is becoming inadequate for them. More specifically, coolers that use regular heat pipes are becoming incapable of transferring enough heat away from our modern tiny microchip processors, simply because they are too large.

This is mostly a problem in more compact devices, like phones, tablets, and laptops. For now, at least, standard desktop computers don’t really have this issue, since they don’t have the same size constraints as other devices.

Worlds Thinnest Vapor Chamber Cooler

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

The new vapor chamber cooler from Cooler Master aims to solve the problems of conventional cooling on small devices by using vapor chamber technology instead of heat pipes. The beauty of vapor chambers is that they use liquid instead of air alone to cool heat source. Liquid has more mass than air, allowing it to soak up more energy (i.e. heat).

Vapor chambers work in a similar way to water cooling in that the cooling system is filled with a fluid that is responsible for transferring heat away. When the fluid makes contact with a lot of heat, it turns into a vapor causing the mass to move in another direction, preferably where a heatsink is located. Once that vapor cools off, it turns back into liquid causing the fluid to change direction.

In layman's terms, the liquid in a vapor chamber cooler acts like its own pump in a liquid cooling system, flowing mass from the heat source to the cooling source and back to the heat source.

Worlds Thinnest Vapor Chamber Cooler

(Image credit: Cooler Master)

But, the biggest benefit with Cooler Master’s ultra thin vapor chamber cooler is its 200 micrometer size. It's so small that it's almost guaranteed to fit in any device you can think of, whether that be a smartphone, tablet, 2-in-1 laptop or anything else that requires a very thin cooler.

Cooler Master and Murata will be cooperating in building this new heatsink device, and Cooler Master will go out of its way to build brand new testing facilities with the same conditions as Murata’s facilities to ensure development goes smoothly. The testing facilities will be completed in the second half of 2021 so depending on how the development and testing goes, we could see a product release sometime in 2022 or 2023.

Topics
Cooling
7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • AnimeMania 25 May 2021 20:00
    Would something like this need Thermal Paste between the two contact points?
    Reply
  • Eximo 25 May 2021 20:11
    Yes, something to fill in the surface gaps. Either a very thin thermal pad or a thermal compound. I imagine compound between the ICs and the chamber and a thermal pad on the other side to carry it to the body of the phone/tablet.
    Reply
  • Endymio 25 May 2021 20:57
    From the article:
    The beauty of vapor chambers is that they use liquid instead of air alone to cool heat source. Liquid has more mass than air, allowing it to soak up more energy (i.e. heat)...
    Sheeze ... there are at least three separate factual errors in the above statement. The largest, of course, is that heat pipes don't use "air"; they use a heat transfer liquid just like a vacuum chamber. You can in fact think of a vacuum chamber as a big flat heat pipe.
    Reply
  • zodiacfml 26 May 2021 00:37
    false background information on VP, could have easily copied the facts from a good source. I don't know about this thin VP, performance advantage could be negligble due to less liquid available, might as well go with a copper sheet since cooling is limited by the surface area of the device.
    Reply
  • Endymio 26 May 2021 02:01
    zodiacfml said:
    ...might as well go with a copper sheet since cooling is limited by the surface area of the device.
    You've forgotten that convection trumps conduction.
    Reply
  • cryoburner 26 May 2021 02:41
    If it were just a thin copper sheet, you would have a hot spot directly behind the chip, with significantly less heat reaching the outer edges. A vapor chamber should allow the heat to get distributed more evenly. And it's not like vapor chambers and heat pipes contain much liquid anyway. It's mostly a vacuum inside them, with a residual amount of liquid vaporizing into a gas and recondensing to carry the heat elsewhere.

    I suspect these things would be fragile, considering how thin they are. Perhaps they could be permanently adheared to the back side of a device's shell to increase their rigidity though.
    Reply
  • Co BIY 26 May 2021 03:09
    Using these as the fins of an air cooler might be very interesting.

    How to get useful capillary pull to the hot spots seems like a challenge to me
    Reply