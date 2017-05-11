Trending

Corsair Launches Dominator Platinum Special Edition Torque DDR4 Memory

Corsair announced the immediate availability of its new DOMINATOR PLATINUM Special Edition Torque DDR4 memory. Aside from being hand screened for added quality assurance and overclocking headroom, each kit features custom 10-layer PCB with a built in aluminum heat-spreader. What’s more, each module features a uniquely heat-treated effect top bar that the company believes lends these new memory modules the "aesthetic of high-performance engines."

(Fun fact: While the rainbow color effect is in some ways cool looking, in collector car / muscle car / motorcycle enthusiast circles, bluing is an extremely undesirable effect caused by extremely high heat on poor quality stainless steel and chrome exhaust systems. There are dozens of polishing compounds on the market today to help remove the bluing caused by heat discoloration.)

These new memory modules are compatible with the latest Intel X99 and 200-series motherboards and, according to the company, can be safely overclocked to at least 3,600MHz. Corsair has individually numbered each module kit using high precision laser engraving for added exclusivity. The Dominator Platinum Special Edition Torque memory come in 2 x 16GB dual-module kits at 3,200 MHz with 14-16-16-36 timings. Built-in XMP 2.0 support makes it easy to set them up to run at the correct frequencies and timing.

Dominator Platinum Special Edition Torque is available exclusively from the Corsair webstore in the United States, UK, and Germany, and Corsair backs it with a limited lifetime warranty and its worldwide customer support network.

Memory TypeDDR4
Memory SeriesDominator Platinum
Memory Size32GB Kit (2 x 16GB)
Tested Speed3,200 MHz
Tested Latency14-16-16-36
Tested Voltage1.35V
Memory ConfigurationDual / Quad Channel
6 Comments Comment from the forums
  • jaber2 11 May 2017 17:51
    "heat-treated effect" is the best feature I think
  • Jonathan_168 11 May 2017 21:13
    Wonder if this will run full speed on MSI titanium x370...
  • BaRoMeTrIc 11 May 2017 22:10
    No it won't run at speed on Ryzen it is dual rank not designed for Ryzen. Not until am4 updates to accept dual rank at designed speeds.
  • falchard 12 May 2017 04:41
    No it won't. I have nearly the same dimms in my MSI x370 titanium. Corsair Dominator Platinum 3200mhz 14-16-16-36 @1.35v. Just a different limited edition run. I can get 2 dimms stable at 2933mhz, 4 dimms stable at 2400mhz. This will probably change with continued BIOS updates. The X370 titanium has the hardware to run all 4 dimms at the XMP speeds.
  • shpankey 12 May 2017 12:11
    Link no worky
  • Brandon Hughes 12 May 2017 16:04
    I don't like the orange on it
