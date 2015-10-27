Corsair's Flyweight (85g) Katar Gaming Mouse Ships With Pro Gamer-Designed Custom Settings

Talk about lightweight; we've seen some truly light gaming mice recently, but at 85g, Corsair's new Katar gaming mouse is a relative feather.

Designed for MOBA and FPS gaming, the ambidextrous mouse was designed with input from pro eSports gamers, who created their own custom settings so you can try out their configs in Pro Player Mode. DPI settings run from 100-8,000 (and can be adjusted on the fly with a lone button), and it offers four programmable buttons and polling rates up to 1000 Hz.

Corsair Katar Sensor Optical DPI 100 - 8,000 Game type MOBA, FPS Programmable buttons 4 Report rate 125/250/500/1,000 Hz Onboard memory Yes Weight 85g Dimensions 110.7 x 63.9 x 38.4 mm CUE Software Supported Lighting Red backlighting Mouse feet Extra Large PTFE Cable 1.8m Tangle Free Rubber Warranty 2 years Price $39.99 MSRP

Note that although the Katar has red backlighting, there's apparently no RGB support. Customization can be done via Corsair's Utility Engine software, and the mouse has onboard memory (although Corsair did not specify how much).

Also note that instead of the commonly-seen braided cable, the Katar's is made of "tangle-free" rubber.

Usually, we'd expect a product like this one that has endorsements from eSports pros to be marked up, but Corsair has the Katar listed at just $39.99. You can get it now from Corsair's usual retail partners.

A Mouse Pad, Too

Along with the announcement of the Katar gaming mouse, Corsair made mention of a new mouse pad, the MM300, which comes in three different sizes.

Designed as somewhat of a companion to the Katar, Corsair said that the MM300 is optimized for both optical and laser sensors, with a 3 mm "deep textile-weave material" and reinforced stitches edges to prevent fraying and peeling. The bottom sports "anti-skid" rubber.

MM300 Small 256 x 210 x 3 mm $14.99 MM300 Medium 360 x 300 x 3 mm $19.99 MM300 Extended 930 x 300 x 3 mm $29.99

