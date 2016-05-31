Corsair Lights Up Vengeance DDR4 RAM With LEDs

Corsair announced the new Vengeance LED product line of DDR4 RAM modules, which features high clock speeds and LED lighting. It also demoed its new Dominator RAM, which...also has LED lighting.

The Vengeance LED RAM uses the XMP 2.0 memory technology to hit 4,333 MHz, making it one of the fastest RAM kits currently available. It will be available in configurations ranging from 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) to 64 GB (4 x 16 GB).

The memory also features a new brushed aluminum heat spreader to cool the Samsung RAM chips. Corsair places either red or white LEDs on the heat spreaders, depending on the kit, which slowly flash while in use.

Corsair also showed off its new Dominator memory, which allso has white LED lighting. This RAM kit is similar to the Vengeance LED line, but it has a slightly different heat spreader. It also operates at a lower 3,200 MHz frequency and is available only in kits of 32 GB (4 x 8 GB and 2 x 16 GB).

There is currently no word on pricing or availability.

