Cougar Releases Glass-Clad Panzer-G Chassis

Cougar released the Panzer-G mid-tower chassis, a new case that sports smoked glass panels and a ruggedly styled frame to create an aesthetic that’s neither conservative nor overly flashy.

When you think of armor, you wouldn’t normally think of glass, but that juxtaposition is pretty apt for Cougar’s new Panzer-G. Glass covers its left, right, top, and front sides, leaving the edges of its frame as the only place where any kind of styling can really occur. Like other cases that bear the Panzer name, the Panzer-G has a symmetrical frame that resembles metal crossbars. Exposed hex screws are part of the small details that add to the case’s industrial look. The glass front panel may not allow as much airflow as a mesh one would, but it does expose the three orange LED-lit fans behind it, and those are pretty much the only source of color on this black-on-black case.

Moving to the internals, the case supports ATX motherboards up to 267mm in depth, GPUs up to 400mm in length, and standard-size ATX power supplies. Hard drives aren’t stored in a drive cage on the Panzer-G. Instead, two 3.5” drives and two 2.5” drives can hang vertically on the back of the motherboard tray, while two more 2.5” drives can sit on the floorplate.

For cooling, the Panzer-G has a similar configuration to many mid and mini-towers that we’ve seen recently. At the front, three 120mm or two 140mm fans with a radiator can be installed. The top of the case can accommodate the same configuration. Finally, the back and bottom of the case can each mount a single 120mm fan with radiator.

The Panzer-G is nowhere near as interesting as the recently reviewed Conquer, but that was an exception compared to the the products that Cougar usually makes. However, as far as glass-clad mid-towers go, the Panzer-G still has more style than some of the plain glass boxes we’ve seen.

The Cougar Panzer-G is available now on Newegg at $120.