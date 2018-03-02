Dell Quietly Releases Inspiron 17 5000 Laptops With AMD Ryzen/Vega APUs

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

Dell quietly released four new models of its Inspiron 17 5000 laptop, each sporting AMD’s newest Ryzen 5 and 3 processors with onboard Vega graphics.

The four new Inspiron 17 5000 laptops weren’t on our radar when AMD announced its partners’ intentions to release laptops with the new Ryzen Mobile APUs, and these are the first Dell products to offer the AMD Ryzen 5 2500U with Vega 8 graphics and Ryzen 3 2200U with Vega 3 graphics. There are two models for each processor, and all of them feature the same 17.3” 1920 x 1080 anti-glare LED-backlit display, platinum silver finish, and port configuration--which consists of two USB 3.1 (Gen 1) and one USB 2.0 port, an HDMI 1.4b interface, and an SD card reader. The Inspiron 17 5000 laptops also sport a DVD optical drive, 802.11ac dual band wireless networking, and a 42WH 3-cell battery. However, the memory and storage configurations are varied.

The memory and storage come in various configurations for each of the two models bearing the new Ryzen 5 and 3 chips. The bottom-end Ryzen 3 version sports 8GB (1 x 8GB) of DDR4-2400 and a 1TB 5,400RPM SATA HDD. The next step up features 12GB (1 x 4GB, 1 x 8GB) of memory and the same HDD. The Ryzen 5 models both feature 16GB (2 x 8GB) of DDR4-2400 and a 2TB 5,400 RPM HDD. The only difference between the two higher-end models is that the $999 version comes with a year of Dell's Premium Support Plus coverage, where as the $899 model does not (the tech specs that are available are identical). This isn't unusual, but we do question why Dell would refrain from offering a model with an SSD for primary storage.

The new Dell Inspiron 17 5000 laptops with AMD Ryzen processors with Vega graphics are available now from the company’s website, starting at $679.99.