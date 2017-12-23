Trending

Split Keyboard With A Twist: Dygma Raise On Kickstarter

Split ergonomic keyboards are not new, but the Dygma Raise features open source software, interchangeable palm pads, hot-swappable mechanical switches, RGB backlight and underglow, four split spacebars, and four additional “under-row” keys for your thumbs. There will also be full N-key rollover, an aluminum case, and an extra USB port. The Kickstarter will be running until January 20, 2018 with an estimated delivery of Q4 2018.

Split keyboards can provide a more ergonomic experience by allowing you to rotate each half to a neutral position. This gives you the freedom to position the keyboard in the most comfortable location and may reduce wrist strain.

This can also be beneficial when gaming because you can use only the left half like a gaming keypad and leave more room on the desktop for your mouse. (For lefties, you can do the opposite--use the right half for gaming and keep your mouse close by on the left side.) The Raise will have magnetic connectors on each side of the keyboard to allow detaching and attaching. The only limitation is the lack of Bluetooth or any wireless functionality, but the two cables are also magnetic for connecting quickly.

Kailh Speed Switches in Gold, Bronze, Silver, and Copper will be available options as well as Cherry MX Blue, Red, and Brown. They also include Kailh low-profile switches for the four under-row keys; this is a clever design that allows the under-row to stay low and avoid getting in the way of the regular bottom row. Dygma will allow you to pick between Red, Brown (tactile), or White (clicky). Although the company’s Kickstarter fails to mention which of Kailh’s multiple low-profile switches it uses, it’s apparent that it’s the PG1350 series. Don’t forget, the switches are hot-swappable, so you can always swap them out if you change your mind.

The software and firmware are both open source, which will allow the community to improve and add features over time, and full programmability and layer adjustment will be available. The RGB underglow and backlighting can also be customized, and each configured layer can be assigned different colors so you can remind yourself what layer you’re on.

  • R_1 24 December 2017 06:27
    nice picture hides all the detail. /s
    Why do keyboard makers insist on making the 6 a left handed key?
  • finitekosmos 24 December 2017 06:59
    On the top row of a traditional keyboard there are 14 keys. The number 6 key is actually the seventh key along that top row so if you were to split the keyboard it would be on the left, with the right starting at 7. Admittedly the backspace key is a little larger on a traditional keyboard too.
  • R_1 24 December 2017 07:33
    every typing instruction from Ms. Blakely in 7th grade to Mavis beacon says the 6 is a key dedicated to the right index finger.
    https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fi1-mac.softpedia-static.com%2Fscreenshots%2FMavis-Beacon-Teaches-Typing_8.jpg&f=1
    https://proxy.duckduckgo.com/iu/?u=http%3A%2F%2Fbeebom.redkapmedia.netdna-cdn.com%2Fwp-content%2Fuploads%2F2015%2F10%2FRapid-Typing.jpg&f=1
  • cryoburner 25 December 2017 02:09
    Looking at my (non-split) keyboard, the 6 is clearly more on the left hand side. The center of the home row, between G and H on a Qwerty keyboard, just about lines up with the right edge of the key cap, and it is less of a stretch to press it using the left hand. If a keyboard is designed to be ergonomic, it might be decided that you shouldn't need to unnaturally stretch to reach the 6 key using your right hand, so placing it on the left arguably makes sense. I suppose if one is entering a bunch of numbers, that could lead to some additional movement on the left hand side, though it's probably better to use a numpad for heavy number input anyway. Also, who is to say that Mavis Beacon is "correct" on the matter? Some other typing resources have assigned the key to the left hand, even if it tends to be less common.

    Of course, when it comes down to it, the entire qwerty/azerty layout is arguably a mess, designed around reducing typebar jams on old mechanical typewriters, rather than anything resembling efficiency or ergonomics. It doesn't really make sense on computers, aside from not requiring those who learned to type on a typewriter to learn something new, and now we're stuck with it for pretty much the same reason.
  • alan_rave 25 December 2017 02:23
    It looks realy nice! But I will wait for a while.The opinion of the first users is more important.
  • Wayne Anderson 25 December 2017 03:12
    This design is actually really well throughout out and offers both the alignment flexibility AND features important for a good ergonomic mechanical keyboard. I've seen designs that nail one or the other, this may be the first that I have confidence in perhaps both being addressed!
  • phobicsq 28 December 2017 02:34
    Wish there was some extra keys on the sides for shortcuts and the like. Really odd that wasn't thought of.
  • RubberDuckyNinja 14 February 2018 10:07
    that's what the under row is for

    also it's fully programmable... :O
