ECS Announces Odd A78F2-TI Thin Mini-ITX Motherboard

ECS has unveiled a new Mini-ITX board, though this is not just any Mini-ITX board. What's not surprising is that the board is built on the FM2+ socket, nor is it surprising that it is a thin-Mini-ITX board; no, what's surprising is the combination of those two. ECS has named the board the A78F2-TI.

Aboard users will find two DDR3 SO-DIMM slots, along with a single half-length and a single full-length Mini-PCIe slot. There are also two SATA3 (6 Gb/s) ports, as well as USB 3.0 front panel connectivity.

Something odd you may have noticed while looking at the board, is that it doesn't have the usual AMD mounting bracket. Instead, it features mounting holes for an Intel CPU cooler. It's not clear why this is, though one likely reason is that the AMD cooler is too thick to fit in a thin Mini-ITX chassis, and in order to increase compatibility with coolers that do fit in those cases, ECS has decided to use Intel mounting holes.

Rear I/O connectivity is handled by two HDMI ports, a single DisplayPort connector, as well as two USB 3.0 ports, two USB 2.0 ports, along with Gigabit Ethernet and a pair of HD audio jacks. Also present is a power connector, as thin Mini-ITX boards do not sip their power from 24-pin ATX connectors.

At the time of writing, there was no word on pricing or availability.