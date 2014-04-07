ECS Announces Three New FM2+ Motherboards

ECS has announced three new motherboards: the A78F2P-M2, the A58F2P-M4, and the A55F2P-M2. These motherboards are built to be budget-friendly boards, and thus carry only the basic features that one needs for a basic office PC.

All three boards feature the FM2+ socket, and thus have support for AMD Trinity, Richland, and Kaveri APUs. The A78F2P-M2, A58F2P-M4, and the A55F2P-M2 carry the A78, A58, and A55 chipsets, respectively. All three boards also come with Gigabit Ethernet and 6-channel HD audio, though this is only accessible through HDMI. The boards do have stereo analog audio.

The two "Essentials" branded boards, the A58F2P-M4 and the A55F2P-M2, both have support for two DDR3 DIMMs. They both have four SATA2 (3 Gb/s) ports, as well as one PCIe x16 port. While the A58F2P-M4 has a single PCIe x1 port, the A55F2P-M2 has two as well as an additional PCI port. Both the boards also have eight USB 2.0 ports, some of which can only be accessed through on-board headers.

The A78F12P-M2 Deluxe board features four USB 3.0 ports as well as 10 USB 2.0 ports. Expansion is taken care of by one PCIe x16 port, two PCIe x1 slots, and a single legacy PCI port. Storage can be connected through the six SATA3 (6 Gb/s) ports.

No word on pricing yet.