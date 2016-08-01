Take The Asus Rampage V Edition 10 To Extremes With EK’s Monoblock

EK Water Blocks will likely be making a few PC enthusiasts happy with its latest product. The water cooling company launched a monoblock for Asus’s top shelf motherboard, the ROG Rampage V Edition 10.

The EK-FB ASUS RS-E10 Monoblock was designed exclusively for the ROG Rampage V Edition 10 motherboard’s unique layout. The monoblock’s surface has direct contact with the CPU, the power regulation VRMs, and MOSFETs, as well as the Intel X99 Express southbridge. The components are actively cooled by EKWB’s high-flow EK-Supremacy EVO Cooling engine, which passes liquid directly over each component. EKWB also made sure that the block would be compatible with the motherboard’s factory backplate so that it retains the RGB backlighting capabilities.

The EK-FB ASUS R5-E10 Monoblock features a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base. Currently, EK Water Blocks is offering the block only with a clear acrylic top, but there will soon be another option. EKWB’s R&D Chief, Niko Tivadar, said that an “Acetal version of the monoblock is also coming soon, and it will be something special.”

The EK-FB ASUS R5-E10 Monoblock is available now for $186.99. It can be purchased directly from EKWB through the EK Webshop and through EKWB's partner resellers around the world.