Evga Introduces GTX 750 2GB FTW Graphics Card

Evga's fastest GTX 750 graphics card.

Evga has announced a new graphics card – the GeForce GTX 750 FTW 2 GB. This graphics card is a 2 GB variant of the GTX 750, as its name clearly indicates, but is also FTW branded by Evga.

The FTW branding from Evga is the branding for the highest-clocked mainstream cards – one step below the Classified series of cards – making this the highest-end GTX 750 card Evga will make. The FTW branding stands for exactly what you would think it stands for: "For The Win."

The graphics card is clocked with a base frequency of 1229 MHz, while GPU Boost 2.0 will take it up to 1320 MHz. The memory aboard the card runs over a 128-bit wide memory interface, and is clocked at an effective speed of 5.0 GHz.

Cooling is taken care of by a compact version of the company's ACX cooler, which features two fans above an aluminum fin stack.

Display connectivity is handled by a single DVI port, as well as a single HDMI port and a DisplayPort connector. Power is brought to the board through the PCIe bus, however, it also takes some extra juice from a single 6-pin PCIe power connector.

Pricing is set at $149.99.

  • jktmstokes1 27 March 2014 16:25
    The 128 bit bus won't be able to utilize all of the 2 GB, plus this costs as much as a 780ti now... Overpriced.
  • Phillip Wager 27 March 2014 16:32
    still think the 660 is the best bang for your buck at this price point considering i've seen them as low as 170; Also ive seen amd 7850s for 150 as well but the 750 does fill the niche of someone with a low end prebuilt system that needs good graphics but couldn't afford to also upgrade their power supply to accommodate high end graphics. i don't see a point in this EVGA unless you are just diehard nvidia/evga fan and you just want the best you can for less than $150.
  • boucleinfinie 27 March 2014 16:42
    Where are you finding a 780ti that cheap?
  • jktmstokes1 27 March 2014 16:55
    oops typo... lol 750ti is what I meant.

    I wish 780tis were that much
  • warezme 27 March 2014 17:48
    Enough with the low end Maxwells already. Bring out a Maxwell GTX880.
  • Au_equus 27 March 2014 19:17
    You know how it is. Until there's a credible lead with an AMD GPU in the works capable of beating the 780ti across the board, nvidia will continue trickling out low-mid range cards.
  • giovanni86 28 March 2014 09:58
    Well April is around the corner so i will just hush my mouth, the 880 should be amazing, it's the 980 I'm most interested in.
  • Christopher Shaffer 28 March 2014 17:26
    I'm still trying to figure out how this card is relevant at all. I could have a number of much better Nvidia cards for just slightly more, or a 7870 for roughly the same price.I feel like Nvidia had a bunch of lower/mid-level Keplers sitting around and were like, "Well, screw it, let's release another card made for no one."
  • Mousemonkey 28 March 2014 17:31
    Except that the 750 and 750Ti are not Kepler cards as they are built on the Maxwell architecture but are using the same 28nm node.
  • Pedasc 28 March 2014 18:39
    Enough with the low end Maxwells already. Bring out a Maxwell GTX880.
    I'm actually hoping for a GTX870 or GTX860. I want something decently fast that runs cool and quiet to replace my old GTX470. I'd like to upgrade but I want really quiet this time and I want enough of a boost in performance to make it worth my while.Of course I want the GTX880 out as well to help drive the prices down.
