FSP Releases New Modular Flex ATX Power Supplies

Many of you probably won't be aware that FSP (Fortron Source Power) is the company that first introduced power supplies, back in 2001, that would be categorized later in the Flex ATX power supply factor. Those PSUs are suitable for SFF (Small Form Factor) desktop and thin (1U) server systems and they became popular thanks to to their wide use in systems from Shuttle, but they have also been used by HP, IBM, SuperMicro, and others large brands.



FSP decided to make a breakthrough in the Flex ATX form factor, by releasing four fully modular units which allow for cable modifications. In ATX, SFX and SFX-L power supplies, modular cables are highly popular nowadays, so why have only fixed-cable Flex ATX PSUs? This is what FSP's engineers probably thought and proceeded with the corresponding changes in FSP's Flex ATX portfolio of products.



Besides the modular cables, FSP also offers specialized mounting hole designs and auxiliary brackets in those new units to ensure that the mounting holes are compatible with 99% of the hole positions of chassis on the market. This means that the PSUs can be easily secured in the chassis to resolve assembly issues.

FSP Flex ATX Modular Power Supply Features:

Fully modular design

Cable customization

Special mounting hole and auxiliary bracket design

Complies with the latest Intel Flex ATX V1.22 specifications

Complies with UL/EN/IEC 62368-1 and 60950 International safety standards

Power density is improved over the general Flex ATX by 20%

Special airflow direction to extend the service life of the fan (it draws external air into the power supply and then takes hot air out)

Uses high-quality capacitors made in Japan

220W and 250W meet 80 PLUS bronze-certified efficiency standards

Single 12V cable output design

Multiple protection mechanism: OVP, UVP, OCP, SCP, OPP

Low noise design thanks to the:

Unique fan noise shielding design Smart fan control system Durable and quiet 40 mm ball bearing fan

FSP has also increased the power density and lowered the noise output. This means that the SFF systems that will use those new FSP units will also have quieter operation and a prolonged lifetime thanks to the Japanese caps and the DBB fan inside the PSU.