Buff Up Your PC With a 32GB DDR4 Kit For $117

(Image credit: G.Skill)

Some might consider that 32GB of memory is overkill for an average PC. However, we think you can never have enough memory especially when you can find it at a very good price. G.Skill's Aegis 32GB (2x16GB) DDR4-3000 memory kit is on sale at Newegg for $116.99 during a limited six-day sale or until stock lasts.

The G.Skill Aegis 32GB (F4-3000C16D-32GISB) memory kit adheres to the dual-channel technology and should play well with the latest Intel and AMD platforms. The memory kit is comprised of two 16GB memory modules so you can have 32GB of memory in your system even if you own a motherboard with only two memory slots. The memory modules are only 31.2mm tall thus you can install them inside even the most compact cases or under the biggest CPU air coolers without any hiccups.

Although the Aegis modules run at 2,133 MHz out of the box, you can get them up to the 3,000 MHz with the flick of a button thanks to the inclusion of Intel XMP (Extreme Memory Profile) 2.0 profiles. On the technical side, the memory modules have their timings configured to CL16-18-18-38 and operate with 1.35V at the advertised speed. And of course, the G.Skill Aegis 32GB memory kit is backed with a limited lifetime warranty.