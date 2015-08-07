G.Skill Memory Paired With Intel Skylake Platforms Break Numerous Overclocking World Records

G.Skill proudly announced that its memory modules were used to break numerous overclocking world records. G.Skill DDR4 was used to break the world record DDR4 clock speed, as well as first place rankings in 16 different benchmarks.

G.Skill announced that a world record submission to HWBot was made by overclocker Chi-Kui Lam using G.Skill Ripjaws 4 memory. Chi-Kui Lam used liquid nitrogen to cool the modules and managed to achieve a staggering 2397.7 MHz clock speed for an effective speed of 4795.4 MHz (G.Skill is reporting 4795.8 MHz, but the math doesn't add up).

According to HWBot's memory clock ranking, this new record is a whopping 87.7 MHz faster than the previous one, which was done with DDR3. The next closest DDR4 ranking is 94.8 MHz slower.

To achieve the record, Chi-Kui Lam used a pre-release sample of ASRock's Z170 OC Formula motherboard paired with an early sample of Intel's Core i7-6700K.

In addition to the world record for DDR4 clock speed, G.Skill announced that new records have been achieved in 17 different benchmark tests, and G.Skill memory was used in the systems that achieved 16 of them. Scores in four variations of 3DMark, Unigine Heaven, Cinebench R11.5 and R15, and many other benchmarks hit new all-time high scores.

G.Skill Ripjaws 4 memory paired with an Asus Maximus VIII Extreme motherboard secured 15 of the new records, and the 3DMark2001 SE record was achieved with an Asus Maximus VIII GENE paired with the same memory.

