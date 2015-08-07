Trending

G.Skill Memory Paired With Intel Skylake Platforms Break Numerous Overclocking World Records

G.Skill proudly announced that its memory modules were used to break numerous overclocking world records. G.Skill DDR4 was used to break the world record DDR4 clock speed, as well as first place rankings in 16 different benchmarks. 

G.Skill announced that a world record submission to HWBot was made by overclocker Chi-Kui Lam using G.Skill Ripjaws 4 memory. Chi-Kui Lam used liquid nitrogen to cool the modules and managed to achieve a staggering 2397.7 MHz clock speed for an effective speed of 4795.4 MHz (G.Skill is reporting 4795.8 MHz, but the math doesn't add up).

According to HWBot's memory clock ranking, this new record is a whopping 87.7 MHz faster than the previous one, which was done with DDR3. The next closest DDR4 ranking is 94.8 MHz slower. 

To achieve the record, Chi-Kui Lam used a pre-release sample of ASRock's Z170 OC Formula motherboard paired with an early sample of Intel's Core i7-6700K. 

In addition to the world record for DDR4 clock speed, G.Skill announced that new records have been achieved in 17 different benchmark tests, and G.Skill memory was used in the systems that achieved 16 of them. Scores in four variations of 3DMark, Unigine Heaven, Cinebench R11.5 and R15, and many other benchmarks hit new all-time high scores.

G.Skill Ripjaws 4 memory paired with an Asus Maximus VIII Extreme motherboard secured 15 of the new records, and the 3DMark2001 SE record was achieved with an Asus Maximus VIII GENE paired with the same memory.

8 Comments Comment from the forums
  • QSV 08 August 2015 07:03
    Im pretty sure G.Skill memory is very good, yet I cant use it because most of them have huge childish spoilers on them and so they wont fit due to my Noctua cooler.
    A god damn simple aluminum cover should be enough. Nobody needs those giant spoilers.
  • memadmax 08 August 2015 07:23
    Yawn... Why should I care as I don't have a liquid nitrogen production plant layin around to strap onto my puter so that I can run these clocks all day for weeks on end...

    Literally, all these stupid contests are for bragging rights on whom can throw the most LN2 around........

    They don't create/innovate anything new... All they do is drag race chips for 15 mins...

    >_>
  • synphul 08 August 2015 08:09
    I agree with the ridiculous heat spreaders on the ram however g.skill does have several sets of ram which don't have a height issue. Their sniper ram, ares and even the trident work well where lower profile ram is needed. The trident are quite tall but the fin can be removed via a couple small screws and removed.

    Not all of the ram and cooler compatibility issues are to blame on one component. My dark rock pro 3 from be quiet is a large dual fan air cooler that covers all 4 slots on a z97 motherboard and the ripjaws x fit just fine.

    I don't know of many components which work flawlessly with every other component, sometimes it's up to the builder to come up with a solution or do the research on physical fitment of components.

    It may not apply to every day users but I think extreme benchmarks are kind of fun and interesting in their own right. Just like drag racing. Nice to see 'performance' minded components living up to the hype.
  • QSV 08 August 2015 10:09
    16417024 said:
    I agree with the ridiculous heat spreaders on the ram however g.skill does have several sets of ram which don't have a height issue. Their sniper ram, ares and even the trident work well where lower profile ram is needed. The trident are quite tall but the fin can be removed via a couple small screws and removed.

    Not all of the ram and cooler compatibility issues are to blame on one component. My dark rock pro 3 from be quiet is a large dual fan air cooler that covers all 4 slots on a z97 motherboard and the ripjaws x fit just fine.

    I don't know of many components which work flawlessly with every other component, sometimes it's up to the builder to come up with a solution or do the research on physical fitment of components.

    It may not apply to every day users but I think extreme benchmarks are kind of fun and interesting in their own right. Just like drag racing. Nice to see 'performance' minded components living up to the hype.

    I am trying to find 3000+ DDR4. There is only one available that doesnt have heatspreaders that will block the fans of my cooler and thus I have to move them up, which means less cooling efficiency for the overclocked CPU.
    And those are not from G.Skill. They are Vengeance LPX from Corsair.

    The funny thing is, right now I have G.Skill memory in my PC and I would have bought it again for the new PC, because even after 5 years I had no issue with them and I was able to overclock them far over specs. Back then they had heatspreaders already, but they were just a simple aluminum cover. No problem at all. But I cant. Simply because of that overdone heatspreader reason.
    If they would at least be justified, but such heatspeaders dont do anything. Yes, they lower the temperature of the RAM a bit, but RAM doesnt need lower temperatures! Its perfectly fine, even the high frequency ones. And removing them will void your warranty.
  • synphul 08 August 2015 11:30
    That makes more sense when looking for specific ram. Ripjaws 4 is still 40mm tall like their previous ram and they have 3200 speed ddr4. That should fit beneath an nh-d14 (44mm to the cooler fins) and the nh-d15's lead intake fan closest to the ram may have to be shifted up but not by even 1/2 an inch. Shouldn't affect cooling performance that much. Mushkin redline should fit as well (according to noctua's ram compatibility chart). The noctua nh d-14/15 coolers use slightly larger fans than my cooler does, which uses a 120mm fan up front to give adequate ram clearance. They've since made the d15s with a single fan configuration and offset cooler to provide better clearance for the top pcie slot and allowing ram up to 65mm tall because they took off the front 140mm fan.

    Another main irritation that can vary from one ram heat spreader design to another is that it's usually thin flimsy metal and leaves little room to press the ram down to lock it into the dimm slots. I had that issue with geil corsa ddr3, it barely left the corners of the ram stick uncovered for anything solid to press down on. Not only does it dig into the thumbs pretty good, pressing it into the dimm one of the sticks the heat spreader got shoved down and pulled loose from the memory modules (the sticky thermal tape let loose). My ripjaws had a lot more room to press down on at the edges.

    It could be worse, try having the ddr4 ripjaws 4 ram installed with the included top mount dual fans or using one of those watercooling ram blocks. Talk about unnecessary, a ram waterblock lol. Though I suppose there's little issue, if someone is liquid cooling their ram they're probably also water cooling their cpu so no air cooler to get in the way.
  • QSV 08 August 2015 11:49
    Reason enough for me (D-15). I dont want to put the fan higher because then the whole cooling flow is broken and the lower part of the cooler (and mainboard) isnt cooled as well. Also the much bigger reason: The D-15 fits into my case, barely not touching the side door. When you have to put the fan higher than the cooler is, it simply wont fit anymore!

    Low profile RAM (actually called ultra low profile now- lol) would be best actually. But there are none yet as DDR4.
  • Haravikk 09 August 2015 08:37
    Is it really worth the time and money (not to mention probably crippling the lifespan of your components) just to get an 87Mhz improvement?

    It's not even like holding the record for this is all that valuable as you know someone else will break it in less than a year.
  • Blueberries 10 August 2015 11:20
    Im pretty sure G.Skill memory is very good, yet I cant use it because most of them have huge childish spoilers on them and so they wont fit due to my Noctua cooler.
    A god damn simple aluminum cover should be enough. Nobody needs those giant spoilers.

    I love the TridentZ heatsink though, very snazzy.
