Gigabyte Introduces Waterforce Family of Watercooled RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 GPUs

Gigabyte announced today new liquid-cooled RTX 3080 and RTX 3090 Ampere graphics cards. Meet the Aorus RTX 3090 and 3080 Xtreme Waterforce WB, (which stands for Water Block), and Aorus RTX 3090 and 3080 Xtreme Waterforce AIO with a 240mm radiator.

Aorus RTX 3090 and 3080 Xtreme Waterforce WB

Checking out Gigabyte's waterblock solution, the cards are smaller than most of the air-cooled designs from Gigabyte, measuring just 2-slots in thickness. However, the card has a tall profile, due to the placement of the fittings at the top.

Cooling-wise, the RTX 3090 and RTX 3080 WB feature a large copper base plate responsible for cooling the MOSFETs, GPU and VRAM. There are three sets of fins: one on the right, another on the left and a large set of fins in the center cooling the GPU. Gigabyte said it provided "optimal channel spacing between the micro fins for enhanced heat transfer from the GPU via stable water flows."

Image 1 of 3 Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 Xtreme Waterforce WB (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 2 of 3 Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 Xtreme Waterforce WB (Image credit: Gigabyte) Image 3 of 3 Gigabyte Aorus RTX 3080 Xtreme Waterforce WB (Image credit: Gigabyte)

Handily, the WB Xtreme cards feature a built-in leak detection system. Gigabyte calls it a "leak detection circuit," and it outlines the entire edge of the card. This lets you know if one of your fittings starts to leak or if the actual waterblock itself starts to break and is leaking fluid. The card will start flashing red across all its RGB LEDs to inform you of what's going on.

Speaking of lights, the card has a lot of RGB LEDS. From the front, sides and top of the card, you'll see lines of RGB lights that look diffused. The diffusion goes in-line with the card's glass-like appearance with transparent materials aplenty. It is one of the prettiest Ampere graphics cards you'll see on the market.

Aorus RTX 3080 and 3090 Xtreme Waterforce AIO

Aorus RTX 3080/3090 Xtreme Waterforce (Image credit: Gigabyte)

The Aorus RTX 3090 and 3080 Waterforce is Gigabyte's AIO solution for enthusiasts who don't want to deal with custom loops. It features a very tall dual-slot cooler with a 240mm AIO boasts RGB fans. Keep in mind, you'll need a wide chassis to support this card. The cooler is not only tall, but the tubes coming from the AIO are centered right on top of the card increasing its height by an inch or two.

The card features a design language similar to its air-cooled brothers. The shroud has a nice metal-like finish colored in black, along with a few gold accents on the top and bottom right of the card. There is some see-through material on the front that presumably allows you to see the liquid in the block, accompanied by RGB lighting.

Gigabyte hasn't announced pricing or availability for its new Ampere cards yet.