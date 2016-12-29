G.Skill Lights Up Trident Z Memory Kits With RGB LEDs (Updated)

Update, 12/29/16, 1:36pm PT: G.Skill said the new Trident Z RGB kits will be priced slightly above the company's current Trident Z products.

G.Skill announced a new Trident Z-branded memory kit with RGB LED lights.

The Trident Z RGB series features an uncovered full-length light bar on the heatsink of each module. They are set to display a rainbow of colors with a wave-style effect by default, and there isn’t much you can do to adjust the lighting until G.Skill releases the accompanying software a month after these kits become available.

The full specifications and SKU list for the new Trident Z RGB series aren't available yet, but the company claimed that the new memory is capable of reaching speeds of 4,266MHz with its 10-layer PCB and handpicked IC chips. This, of course, does little to give us an idea of what kind of performance and capacities we can expect from the new memory, and it appears we’ll have to wait to see the bright side of these new RGB LED kits.

The new G.Skill Trident Z RGB series will be available in January, with the software (which can adjust the effects and colors) available for download a month later in February.