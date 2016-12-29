G.Skill Lights Up Trident Z Memory Kits With RGB LEDs (Updated)

Update, 12/29/16, 1:36pm PT: G.Skill said the new Trident Z RGB kits will be priced slightly above the company's current Trident Z products.
G.Skill announced a new Trident Z-branded memory kit with RGB LED lights.
The Trident Z RGB series features an uncovered full-length light bar on the heatsink of each module. They are set to display a rainbow of colors with a wave-style effect by default, and there isn’t much you can do to adjust the lighting until G.Skill releases the accompanying software a month after these kits become available.
The full specifications and SKU list for the new Trident Z RGB series aren't available yet, but the company claimed that the new memory is capable of reaching speeds of 4,266MHz with its 10-layer PCB and handpicked IC chips. This, of course, does little to give us an idea of what kind of performance and capacities we can expect from the new memory, and it appears we’ll have to wait to see the bright side of these new RGB LED kits.
The new G.Skill Trident Z RGB series will be available in January, with the software (which can adjust the effects and colors) available for download a month later in February.
Too bad not in time for christmas =(
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fPx0LNzgQm4
Not any motherboard will support memory speeds above 2133MHz (the DDR4 standard). To use the XMP profile and hit the 4266MHz, a Z170 or X99 (or soon a Z270) platform is required. H110, B150 and H170 motherboards don't support higher frequencies via XMP. Some of the higher-clocked memory kits also need a better CPU, with some recommending a Core i7 processor to achieve the desired speed.
Without full specifications from G.Skill, I'm afraid I can't speak to these particular kits of RAM past those few assumptions. But I'll update this article soon as G.Skill gives us something solid to report.
Thanks for reading!
Thank you :)
Now I am sure I will get these instead of Corsair RGB ones.
Thank you, as all MB I saw they maxed at 3.4k OC so I was wondering if any MB supports that speed.
then you have made it clearly obvious it is not for you :D