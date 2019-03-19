HP Announces Updated Intel, AMD CPUs in Envy Laptops

HP has announced updated HP Envy and HP Envy x360 convertible laptops now set to use the latest mobile processors from both Intel and AMD. These changes are said to bring improved battery life and performance through increased clock speeds and other efficiencies. Aesthetically, the biggest difference is that HP did trimmed the bezel a little bit at the waist, increasing the screen to frame ratio over the previous generation.

HP Envy 13, Envy 17

The Envy line, HP says, is “light, powerful, and includes smart security features built to empower life on-the-go with its sleek design” and sleek it is. The 13-inch device measures 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches and weighs in at 3.5 pounds (depending on configuration) while the 17-inch model is a bit larger at 15.9 x 10.5 x 1.89 inches and 6.4 pounds. The units come in silver or gold with a sandblasted anodized finish giving the Envy 13 and Envy 17 models premium appearances.

The HP Envy 13 and HP Envy 17 laptops are expected to be available in April through HP.com with a starting price of $899.99 for each. The Envy 17 can also be found through Best Buy starting in May.

HP has built these mid-range price devices with the latest mobile Intel processor, the i7-8565U - a four core, eight thread processor based on the Whiskey Lake microarchitecture, replacing the previous i7-8550U. The new CPU has a TDP of 15W (configurable up to 25W and down to 10W - same as the 8550U) with a base clock of 1.8 GHz and a maximum turbo frequency of 4.6 GHz. The latter a significant increase of 600 MHz over the previous CPU which should be a nice boost in single threaded performance.

The 13.3-inch model uses a FHD IPS BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit multitouch-enabled panel driven by the integrated Intel UHD 620 graphics on the CPU. Memory configurations on this model go up to 8GB DDR4-2400 with internal storage up to a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD. Audio is handled by the Bang & Olufsen quad speakers located just above the backlit keyboard. With the new CPU comes a different chipset and integrated network connectivity. The Envy uses the Intel Wireless-AC 9560 802.11ac (2x2) Wi-Fi + Bluetooth 5.0 adapter (MU-MIMO, gigabit).

The 17-inch Envy sports the same i7-8565U CPU, a 17.3-inch diagonal FHD IPS WLED-backlit touchscreen which is driven by the more powerful NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2GB DDR5 dedicated). The top bezel on the monitor was reduced by 45% which yields a better screen to body ratio. There are two slots for memory on this model with the ability to support up to 12GB (1x4GB + 1x8GB) along with a 32GB Intel Optane Memory. Internal storage jumps up to a 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD and also includes a DVD-Writer optical drive. Audio on the 17-inch is the same as the 13-inch model as well as the Intel Wireless-AC 9560 module.

Security features on both models include Privacy Camera Kill Switch as well as a fingerprint reader and a free trial of McAfee LiveSafe.

Below is a table of specifications for the Envy laptops:

Envy 13 Envy 17 Processor Up to Intel Core i7-8565U Display 13.3-inchFHD IPS Multi-touch 17.3-inch FHD IPS touchscreen Memory 8GB DDR4-2400 12GB DDR4-240032GB Intel Optane Memory Internal Storage 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD 512GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 620 NVIDIA GeForce MX250 (2GB GDDR5) Sound Bang and Olufsen (4 speakers) Bang and Olufsen (dual speakers) Battery Life Up to 16 hours 30 mins (mixed use) Up to 10 hours 45 mins (mixed use) Wireless Intel Wireless-AC 9560 + BT 5.0 Camera HP Widevision HD camera w/ integrated dual array digital mic Keyboard Full-size island-style backlit Dimensions + Weight 12.9 x 8.9 x 0.7 inches / 3.3 pounds 15.9 x 10.5 x 1.9 inches / 6.4 pounds

HP Envy x360 13 and x360 15

HP also updated the x360 13-inch and 15-inch convertible line to the latest processors. These flexible x360 SKUs give users a choice of using the latest AMD or Intel mobile processors. For Intel like the non-convertible Envy line, it receives the Whiskey Lake treatment, a 4c/8t i7-8565U CPU, while the AMD version uses up to a second generation AMD Ryzen 7 3700U. The 3700U includes Radeon RX Vega 10 graphics, 4c/8t with a base clock of 2.3 GHz and a maximum boost clock of 4 GHz - within a 15W TDP. Both CPUs should offer solid performance for the mid-level devices they are installed in with the better performing integrated GPU in the AMD chip.

The HP Envy X360 13 will be available in April starting at $699.99. The Envy x360 15 with Intel processors is expected to be April as well starting at $869.99 at the HP store (May in Best Buy). The Envy x360 15 with AMD Processors should be available in April through HP.com starting at $799.99 (Best Buy in May).

The Envy x360 comes in 13-inch and 15-inch flavors both using FHD IPS micro-edge WLED-backlit touchscreens. The graphics card driving the panel depends on the CPU chosen and can range from RX Vega 8 to Vega 10 integrated graphics when using the AMD CPU while Intel uses the familiar UHD 620. Memory comes in the form of 8GB DDR4-2400 in 1x8GB configuration. Internal storage via M.2 slot is a 256GB PCIe NVMe M.2 solid state drive. Audio on the transforming Envy x360 is handled by dual Bang and Olufsen speakers. Your Wi-Fi will also be different depending on the CPU used. If using the Intel processor, users will get the fast Intel 9560 detailed above in the Envy. The AMD CPU will have a Realtek 802.11ac (2x2) MU-MIMO based Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2 instead.