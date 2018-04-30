HyperX Launches RGB Version Of Predator DDR4 Memory

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

First shown earlier this year at PAX East, the RGB version of HyperX’s flagship memory line, the Predator, was officially launched.

The new Predator DDR4 RGB features what HyperX calls Infrared Sync Technology to keep the lighting effects of adjacent DIMMs in sync. Here’s how the company demonstrated the Infrared Sync Technology to us at PAX East:

A HyperX representative demonstrated this by putting a piece of thick white card stock between the two modules to block each other from “seeing” the other’s LEDs. The modules became out of sync after a moment (the constantly changing and random colors of the RGB LEDs differed from each other), but taking the barrier away made the lighting sync up to the same shade of each color as the other module. Although only two modules were installed, HyperX claimed it would work with four modules (essentially creating a cohesive LED strip).

HyperX didn’t elaborate on how this technology works or why it’s necessary. At least some part of controlling the memory’s color and lighting effects is done via the motherboard (the Predator RGB integrates with Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte lighting ecosystems), so it’s not entirely clear why the company needed to add its Infrared Sync Technology to make sure everything twinkles and glows in tandem.

Regardless of how HyperX has implemented their sync lighting, if you want an RGB-lit version of the HyperX Predator’s classy black-on-black heat spreader, then the HyperX Predator RGB is the one for you. It comes in only one speed setting--DDR4-2933 with 15-17-17 timing--and is available in kits of one, two, or four 8GB DIMMs.

We’ve recently seen a bevy of RGB memory releases, including the Adata Spectrix D80 and D41, Crucial Ballistix Tracer RGB, Geil Super Luce, and G.Skill Trident Z RGB.

The HyperX Predator RGB kits will be hitting retailers globally immediately for an unannounced price.