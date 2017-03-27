Id-Cooling Reveals IS-65 Low-Profile CPU Cooler (Fans Sold Separately)

Id-Cooling announced the IS-65, a new cooler belonging to its IS (short for Iceland) series of low profile CPU coolers. The timing is perfect, considering AMD released its Ryzen lineup not too long ago and, sure enough, the IS-65 supports AM4 as well as previous Intel and AMD sockets.
The IS-65 stands 65mm high and is compatible with 120mm fans, resulting in an approximate height of 90mm with a fan attached. Speaking of which, Id-Cooling doesn’t include a fan with the IS-65, although the company's promotional tweet illustrates the cooler with CF-12025 fans in various colors.
Nothing has been revealed about the IS-65's pricing or availability.
|Product
|IS-65
|Socket Compatibility
|-Intel LGA 1150/1151/1155/1156-AMD AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
|TDP
|120W (with fan)
|Dimensions
|125 x 120 x 65mm (WxDxH)
|Weight
|0.595 lbs (270g)
|Material
|3 × Ф 6mm heatpipe (Direct Touch) + Aluminum Fin
|Fan
|N/A
|Fan Compatibility
|120 x 120 x 25mm
They could easily bring that heat sink down in closer to the CPU.
Out of curiosity, how do you find it performs, specifically when it comes to noise?
A lot of people with 48mm available for the CPU cooler (Dancase A4, Dr. Zaber Sentry) are finding that while its performance is good, it's very very noisy when anywhere near a case panel.
I think they might have just labeled this a "low-profile" cooler to create an excuse for possible poor thermal performance.