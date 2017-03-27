Trending

Id-Cooling Reveals IS-65 Low-Profile CPU Cooler (Fans Sold Separately)

By

Id-Cooling announced the IS-65, a new cooler belonging to its IS (short for Iceland) series of low profile CPU coolers. The timing is perfect, considering AMD released its Ryzen lineup not too long ago and, sure enough, the IS-65 supports AM4 as well as previous Intel and AMD sockets.

The IS-65 stands 65mm high and is compatible with 120mm fans, resulting in an approximate height of 90mm with a fan attached. Speaking of which, Id-Cooling doesn’t include a fan with the IS-65, although the company's promotional tweet illustrates the cooler with CF-12025 fans in various colors.

Nothing has been revealed about the IS-65's pricing or availability.

ProductIS-65
Socket Compatibility-Intel LGA 1150/1151/1155/1156-AMD AM4/FM2+/FM2/FM1/AM3+/AM3/AM2+/AM2
TDP120W (with fan)
Dimensions125 x 120 x 65mm (WxDxH)
Weight0.595 lbs (270g)
Material3 × Ф 6mm heatpipe (Direct Touch) + Aluminum Fin
FanN/A
Fan Compatibility120 x 120 x 25mm   
10 Comments Comment from the forums
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 March 2017 19:02
    Very nice , love the LED Concept and easy install.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 27 March 2017 19:39
    Umm... 90mm (w/ fan) isn't exactly low-profile. There's an awful lot of HTPC cases that it won't fit in being that tall.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 March 2017 19:41
    I use the CRYORIG C7 another nice real LP.
    Reply
  • Mr5oh 27 March 2017 20:18
    @DStarr3, I agree, and it appears its 90mm tall for no reason. 90mm would not fit in either of my HTPCs, both of which are using Silverstone AR06 coolers.

    They could easily bring that heat sink down in closer to the CPU.
    Reply
  • DarkSable 27 March 2017 21:37
    19483370 said:
    I use the CRYORIG C7 another nice real LP.

    Out of curiosity, how do you find it performs, specifically when it comes to noise?

    A lot of people with 48mm available for the CPU cooler (Dancase A4, Dr. Zaber Sentry) are finding that while its performance is good, it's very very noisy when anywhere near a case panel.
    Reply
  • Dark Lord of Tech 27 March 2017 22:20
    So far so good noise levels are decent , for what it is , performs well.
    Reply
  • Valantar 28 March 2017 07:36
    For a "low-profile" cooler, that thing is conspicuously tall. I mean, it requires a support brace to avoid flexing. Noctua's NH-L12 has two fans, and is only 3mm taller. Not to mention that it can run with just the bottom 92mm fan attached at 66mm total height ...
    Reply
  • ddpruitt 28 March 2017 14:37
    I'll hold off any criticism until its released, but it seems like this would have trouble at 120w. Only 3 heatpipes and small cooling fins at 90mm or so? Why can't anyone make a decent LP cooler? It seems that the only decent LP coolers were the units that came with high wattage AMD CPUs, aftermarket units rarely do any better.
    Reply
  • firefoxx04 28 March 2017 16:03
    STOP WITH THE AUTO PLAYING VIDEOS MY GOD. I dont even read the articles anymore. I see the headlines and move to a different site.
    Reply
  • dstarr3 28 March 2017 16:32
    19485357 said:
    For a "low-profile" cooler, that thing is conspicuously tall. I mean, it requires a support brace to avoid flexing. Noctua's NH-L12 has two fans, and is only 3mm taller. Not to mention that it can run with just the bottom 92mm fan attached at 66mm total height ...

    I think they might have just labeled this a "low-profile" cooler to create an excuse for possible poor thermal performance.
    Reply