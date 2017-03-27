Id-Cooling Reveals IS-65 Low-Profile CPU Cooler (Fans Sold Separately)

Id-Cooling announced the IS-65, a new cooler belonging to its IS (short for Iceland) series of low profile CPU coolers. The timing is perfect, considering AMD released its Ryzen lineup not too long ago and, sure enough, the IS-65 supports AM4 as well as previous Intel and AMD sockets.



The IS-65 stands 65mm high and is compatible with 120mm fans, resulting in an approximate height of 90mm with a fan attached. Speaking of which, Id-Cooling doesn’t include a fan with the IS-65, although the company's promotional tweet illustrates the cooler with CF-12025 fans in various colors.

Nothing has been revealed about the IS-65's pricing or availability.

