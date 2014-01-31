Trending

In-Win Unleashes 901 Glass Mini-ITX Case

In-Win has launched its Mini-ITX 901 enclosure, which has full tempered glass side panels.

In-Win has introduced its 901 Mini-ITX enclosure, which is a small form factor enclosure with support for rather high-end hardware.

The 901 can house a Mini-ITX motherboard, CPU coolers up to 130 mm tall, and graphics cards up to 300 mm long. It'll also house full length 200 mm long ATX size power supplies, as well as a 120 mm radiator, a 90 mm exhaust fan, as well a 120 mm intake fan. Support is also present for a slim optical drive, and behind the motherboard users will find 20 mm of space for managing cables.

Front I/O of the case is handled by a pair of USB 3.0 ports along with the standard HD audio jacks.

The case should be available through retailers for a price of about $190.

  • jkhoward 31 January 2014 00:11
    I like glass.
  • CaedenV 31 January 2014 01:27
    I don't know what to say... I don't think I have ever had feelings about a case before! That 904 looks amazing! Depending on the internals it may be worth saving up for!
  • The Indomitable 31 January 2014 03:23
    can't wait for how it actually shows up when you order it
  • vmem 31 January 2014 03:54
    first things first, I like what In Win has been doing with glass cases and think they look very beautiful. these ones are also nicely priced. that aside, my complains are a lack of proper ventilation for high-end hardware and a lack of water-cooling mounts. I'd like these cases to be a bit more functional rather than just for show
  • bloodroses75 31 January 2014 14:13
    Really neat looking case. However, with it being tempered glass, wouldn't it be heavy? If so, that kind of defeats the purpose of mini-itx's ability for convenient LAN partying. Stuffed in an entertainment system would look sharp though.
  • chumly 31 January 2014 16:33
    Nicest looking case ever. Wish the logo was a little more discreet (bright white light -1) and wish the window tinting were optional. Check out what it looks like filled up: http://cdn.overclock.net/f/f9/f9ce4c9f_IMG_20140121_190143.jpeg Another pic with the window on: http://cdn.overclock.net/0/03/0354c239_IMG_20140121_190336.jpeg I've read they are also coming out in a gold-colored version.
  • Christopher Shaffer 31 January 2014 21:38
  • cobra5000 01 February 2014 03:03
    Very nice! I have had good luck with In Win cases, in the past and this might be my next builds, super stylish enclosure. Can't wait for some reviews!
  • Luke1978 11 March 2014 02:28
    I just built a 4770K + 770GTX + Seidon 120MM water cooler.This is the best case I've ever purchased!
