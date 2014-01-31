In-Win Unleashes 901 Glass Mini-ITX Case

In-Win has introduced its 901 Mini-ITX enclosure, which is a small form factor enclosure with support for rather high-end hardware.

The 901 can house a Mini-ITX motherboard, CPU coolers up to 130 mm tall, and graphics cards up to 300 mm long. It'll also house full length 200 mm long ATX size power supplies, as well as a 120 mm radiator, a 90 mm exhaust fan, as well a 120 mm intake fan. Support is also present for a slim optical drive, and behind the motherboard users will find 20 mm of space for managing cables.

Front I/O of the case is handled by a pair of USB 3.0 ports along with the standard HD audio jacks.

The case should be available through retailers for a price of about $190.