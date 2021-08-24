Intel Plans to Add Overclocking Capabilities to Its Arc GPU Drivers

Intel Graphics division had a very busy time last week when the company announced more details on its upcoming discrete graphics card line-up. However, today we are reporting about a blog post from Intel's Vice President and General Manager of Client Graphics Products and Solutions, Roger Chandler, that mentioned some overclocking functionality for the upcoming Arc graphics cards.

The Intel Arc graphics card line-up is designed to fulfil Intel's dream of building high-performance dedicated graphics, and bring consumers a break from the current GPU market duopoly when AMD and Nvidia dominate. We wonder if Intel will ever make it on to our list of Best Gaming Graphics Cards?

We have reported on Intel's efforts about building the Arc line-up of GPUs, with the first one being the Alchemist, which is set to arrive in Q1 of next year. To accompany the new architecture, Intel is focused on providing an accommodating software stack and features, like the XeSS supersampling technology to rival AMD's FidelityFX Super Resolution and NVIDIA's Deep Learning Super Sampling.

According to Intel's Roger Chandler, who published a post on the Medium platform, we have information that Intel will be pursuing overclocking of its Arc graphics cards, maximizing performance and giving users an ability to push their hardware to the limit.

Talking about gamers and content creators, Mr. Chandler notes that "Many gamers are also creators, so we’re developing robust capture capabilities that leverage our powerful encoding hardware. These include a virtual camera with AI assist and recorded game highlights that save your best moments," continuing that "We’re even integrating overclocking controls into the driver UI to give enthusiasts the tools they need to push the hardware to the limit."

That means that Intel has intentions to build a handy feature in its graphics drivers UI to overclock the graphics card, and give enthusiasts an option to push the GPUs to the very limit, without wondering if Intel will support overclocking as a part of its Arc discrete graphics feature pack.