Intel H670, B660 and H610 Chipset Analysis and Motherboard Roundup

Intel has launched three new 600-series chipsets for its 12th Generation Alder Lake processors. The latest wave of H670, B660, and H610 motherboards arrive in tandem with Intel's recently announced non-K series Alder Lake processors and cater to consumers that don't necessarily need all the bells and whistles that the more expensive Z690 motherboards offer.

Processor overclocking is exclusive to the premium Z690 chipset. On the other hand, memory overclocking is available to Z690, H670, and B660 chipsets. The trio of chipsets supports up to two system memory channels. Meanwhile, the H610 chipset is stuck with Intel's official supported data rates, DDR5-4800 for DDR5 and DDR4-3200 for DDR4. The H610 is the only chipset limited to a single system memory channel.

With the 600-series chipset, Intel has once again buffed the DMI link that connects the chipset to the processor. The previous 500-series chipset increased from PCIe 3.0 x4 to PCIe 3.0 x8. For the 600-series, Intel bumped the DMI up to PCIe 4.0 x8, allowing for twice the bandwidth. However, only the Z690 and H670 chipset have the full x8 link, whereas the B660 and H610 chipsets sport an x4 connection.

The Z690 and H670 chipsets supply up to 12 PCIe 4.0 lanes, while the B660 chipset lands with up to six of them. The H610 chipset doesn't provide any, though. Regarding PCIe 3.0 lanes, we can find 16 and 12 of them on the Z690 and H670 chipsets, respectively. Both the B660 and H610 can have up to eight PCIe 3.0 lanes.

Intel Z690, H670, B660, H610 Specifications

Z690 H670 B660 H610 P & E-Core & BCLK Overclocking Yes No No No Memory Overclocking Yes Yes Yes No System Memory Channels Supported 2 2 2 1 DMI 4.0 Lanes 8 8 4 4 Chipset PCIe 4.0 Lanes Up to 12 Up to 12 Up to 6 N/A Chipset PCIe 3.0 Lanes Up to 16 Up to 12 Up to 8 8 SATA 3.0 (6 Gb/s) Ports Up to 8 Up to 8 4 4 Total USB 2 Ports 14 14 12 10 USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) 4 2 2 N/A USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10G) 10 4 4 2 USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (5G) 10 8 6 4 Intel Rapid Storage Technology 19.x Yes Yes Yes Yes Intel VMD Yes Yes Yes Yes PCIe Storage Support Yes Yes Yes Yes PCIe RAID 0,1,5 Support Yes Yes No No Integrated Intel Wi-Fi 6E (Gig+) Yes Yes Yes Yes

The Z690 and H670 chipset allow for up to eight SATA III ports, two up from the previous 500-series chipsets. The more expensive motherboards will likely leverage a third-party storage controller to offer even more ports. There are only four SATA III ports on the B660 and H610 chipsets. All four chipsets come with PCIe storage support and exploit Intel's Rapid Storage Technology and Volumen Management Device (VMD) feature. However, only the Z690 and H670 chipsets support PCIe RAID 0, 1, and 5 arrays.

The 600-series chipsets come with great connectivity options. The H670 and B660 chipsets enable up to 14 USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) ports and four USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10G). As for USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (5G) ports, the H670 chipset has eight while the B660 chipset has six.

Even the run-of-the-mill H610 chipset features a respectable number of USB ports. You can find up to 10 USB 2.0 ports, two USB 3.2 Gen 2x1 (10G) ports, and four USB 3.2 Gen 1x1 (5G) ports on H610-based motherboards. Sadly, USB 3.2 Gen 2x2 (20G) ports are non-existent on the H610 chipset.

We're busy compiling a list of the available motherboards; stay tuned for updates to this post.

MSI Motherboards

Image 1 of 6 MAG B660 Tomahawk WiFi DDR4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 6 MAG B660M Mortar WiFi (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 6 MAG B660M Mortar WiFi DDR4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 4 of 6 Pro B660M-A WiFi DDR4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 5 of 6 Pro H610M-B DDR4 (Image credit: MSI) Image 6 of 6 Pro H610M-G DDR4 (Image credit: MSI)

MSI has revealed nine new LGA1700 motherboards for budget-conscious consumers. However, more models are on the way. Unfortunately, the vendor didn't prepare any H670 motherboards for this generation, so the options are limited to B660 and H610. The former supports PCIe 4.0, whereas the latter brings PCIe 3.0 into the mix.