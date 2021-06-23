Trending

John McAfee Found Dead in Cell After Extradition Approval

By

McAfee had been approved for extradition from Spain to the United States.

John McAfee
(Image credit: FRED DUFOUR/AFP via Getty Images)

John McAfee, founder of the security company bearing his name, was reportedly found dead in a Spanish prison, El Mundo reports. Reuters and the Associated Press both confirmed the news. He was 75.

Just hours earlier, McAfee had been authorized for extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges by the Spanish High Court.

A statement from the Catalan government, cited by the AP, stated that the man found in his cell was a 75-year old US citizen that was approved for extradition. An anonymous source confirmed it was McAfee.

According to Reuters, the Catalan justice department suspects that McAfee died by suicide.

McAfee was arrested in October 2020 in a Barcelona airport following a warrant issued by the United States Department of Justice. In March, McAfee was accused of pocketing $13 million from followers on social media without disclosing that he was profiting from them.

If you or a loved one are in crisis, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255 to speak to someone who can help.

7 Comments Comment from the forums
  • thepersonwithaface45
    epstein'ed :oops:
    Reply
  • AtrociKitty
    "Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. "
    1316801215083225096View: https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1316801215083225096
    Reply
  • thepersonwithaface45
    AtrociKitty said:
    "Know that if I hang myself, a la Epstein, it will be no fault of mine. "
    1316801215083225096View: https://twitter.com/officialmcafee/status/1316801215083225096
    While it could've been him coming to terms with actually facing the US gov after extradition was approved... IDK man. Things like this just make me feel the full brunt of how big our gov is and it makes me worried for the future.
    Reply
  • funguseater
    Sad, I was "invited" to join a class action against John, but since I wasn't a complete idiot I made out like a bandit playing MGMT and pocketed a bundle. Bunch of whiny <Mod Edit> are responsible here.
    Reply
  • lorfa
    Ohhh man, never going to hear the end of this.
    Reply
  • hotaru251
    TBH epstein "could" of been suicide....Mcafee? doubtful.

    They need to seriously have 3 live feeds going of high profile ppl so they can't "opps" out of these thigns.
    Reply
  • derekullo
    He feels like the type that would fake his own death and hide out in a Central American African country...
    Reply