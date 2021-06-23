John McAfee Found Dead in Cell After Extradition Approval

John McAfee, founder of the security company bearing his name, was reportedly found dead in a Spanish prison, El Mundo reports. Reuters and the Associated Press both confirmed the news. He was 75.



Just hours earlier, McAfee had been authorized for extradition to the United States on tax evasion charges by the Spanish High Court.



A statement from the Catalan government, cited by the AP, stated that the man found in his cell was a 75-year old US citizen that was approved for extradition. An anonymous source confirmed it was McAfee.



According to Reuters, the Catalan justice department suspects that McAfee died by suicide.



McAfee was arrested in October 2020 in a Barcelona airport following a warrant issued by the United States Department of Justice. In March, McAfee was accused of pocketing $13 million from followers on social media without disclosing that he was profiting from them.



