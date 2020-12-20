Microsoft Xbox One Performance Warning Added to Cyberpunk 2077 Microsoft Store Page

Microsoft has made a change to its Microsoft Store page to warn shoppers that Cyberpunk 2077's performance on the console is lacking. The move follows a string of recent moves by retailers to deal with the fallout of the now notoriously buggy title.

By now, you're probably familiar with the recent developments surrounding CD Projekt Red's Cyberpunk 2077. The game has turned into a debacle that has prompted several companies such as Microsoft, Sony, Gamestop, and even Best Buy to change their refund policies, allowing frustrated consumers to return both the digital and physical copies of the game.

Sony went one step further and removed the game from its PlayStation Online store, a move that sent a shock across the gaming industry. Many had expected Microsoft to follow suit and remove the game from its Xbox and Microsoft Online stores, but while Microsoft didn't emulate Sony's move, it did comment on the situation:

"While we know the developers at CD Projekt Red have worked hard to ship Cyberpunk 2077 in extremely challenging circumstances, we also realize that some players have been unhappy with the current experience on older consoles," Xbox Support said in a tweet.

Following the tweet, Microsoft made a change to its Microsoft Store page to include a warning for anyone looking to play the game on an Xbox One:

"Users may experience performance issues when playing this game on Xbox One consoles until this game is updated."

(Image credit: Microsoft)

There's little doubt that Microsoft wants to continue selling copies of the game, and most gamers agree that the game itself isn't bad – It's just flawed and needed more time to the oven. Still, leaving it on the Microsoft Store with a warning is definitely the right call for anyone who wants to play the game. Interestingly enough, this warning doesn't appear on the Xbox store.

CD Projekt Red has promised that two huge updates will be released in January and February 2021, both of which will include performance updates for both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4. The recent hotfix 1.05 has addressed several issues and will be the first of many updates that will be released for the game.