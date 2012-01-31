Download All Versions of Mozilla Firefox 10 Here

Mozilla is ringing in the new year with another timely version update of its browser. Released today is Firefox 10, allowing it to join the ranks of that other browser with double digit version numbers – Chrome.

Here are the new additions:

· The forward button is now hidden until you navigate back

· Anti-Aliasing for WebGL is now implemented (see bug 615976)

· Full Screen APIs allow you to build a web application that runs full screen (see the feature page)

· CSS3 3D-Transforms are now supported (see bug 505115)

· HTML5 New <bdi> element for bi-directional text isolation, along with supporting CSS properties (see bugs 613149 and 662288)

· DEVELOPER Inspect tool with content highlighting, includes new CSS Style Inspector

· DEVELOPER We've added IndexedDB APIs to more closely match the specification

· FIXED Some users may experience a crash when moving bookmarks (681795)

Of note is that Firefox 10 is the first with an Extended Support Release (ESR) that will only make a major version jump every 42 weekss. The ESR version is meant for use by enterprises, public institutions, universities and other organizations so that they don't need to support a new version bump every six weeks in the normal release. The ESR version, however, will still receive all security-related updates.

