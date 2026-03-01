Amiga Workbench Simulator helps you pick your ultimate retro desktop — TAWS recently updated with refinements to OS 3.2, AmiBench presets

TAWS - The Amiga Workbench Simulation has been updated again. This online JavaScript-based simulation of the Amiga Workbench offers a refined test platform for checking out various incarnations of the fabled computer’s graphical interface. Visitors can tinker with versions of the Amiga OS GUI all the way from version 1.0 (and other versions that came with classic Amiga hardware, like 1.3, 2.0, and 3.1), all the way up to flavors of 4.1, and even AROS. If you jumped off the Amiga train in the A500 era, for example, it might all be very eye-opening.

In the words of its developer, Michael Rupp, the TAWS project is “a pure JavaScript simulation of the Amiga Workbench 1.0 - 4.1 FE for Firefox and Apple-WebKit-based browsers (Chrome, Opera, Edge, etc. incl. Odyssey).” Its goal is to be as accurate as possible. I have some experience with actual Amiga hardware and emulators running OS releases that powered the machine during its heyday, and what I see does indeed look highly accurate.

Probably the last, most refined version of the Workbench I used on my old Amiga A1200 is represented here by the OS 3.1 MagicWB preset. I remember using it as my favorite TCP/IP and email clients relied on its colors, presets, and UI elements. However, in day-to-day productivity use, the regular Workbench 3.0 or 3.1 would be fine. TAWS lets me relive these environments, with a far superior monitor/resolution (and responsiveness).