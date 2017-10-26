MSI Jumps Into The GTX 1070 Ti Fray With 5 New Graphics Cards

Not one to be left out of a major graphics card launch, MSI has also announced a line of GeForce GTX 1070 Ti series graphics cards.
Given the fact that Nvidia has restricted manufacturers from churning out factory-overclocked video cards, the base / boost clocks on all the graphics card listed here are limited to 1,607MHz / 1,683MHz. All five MSI cards are equipped with 8GB GDDR5X memory running at 8Gbps; sport a single Dual Link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports; and require at least a 500W power supply.
Four out of the five GTX 1070 Ti graphics cards announced by MSI are equipped with various versions of the company's signature Frozr-branded coolers. All Twin Frozr coolers are outfitted with TORX 2.0 fans that direct airflow through aluminum fins bonded to a large nickel-plated copper base via large copper heatpipes. MSI claimed these new Torx fans generate up to 22% more air pressure than the previous Torx Fan technology.
The 1070 Ti Aero, the only GTX 1070 Ti card announced today that doesn’t have a Twin Frozr cooler, features a blower-style radial fan design that channels heated air out of your chassis via a rear exhaust vent.
To prevent bending and twisting, MSI's GTX 1070 Ti cards include solid metal full-cover backplates.
These new graphics cards feature a 10-phase PCB design, as well as military class MIL-STD-810G certified components that the company claimed enables higher stability and reliability.
MSI’s GeForce GTX 1070 Ti-based cards are expected to be available starting November 2017. No information on pricing is available at this time.
|Titanium 8G
|Gaming 8G
|Duke 8G
|Armor 8G
|Aero 8G
|CUDA Cores
|2,432
|Base / Boost Clock
|1,607 / 1,683 MHz
|Memory Size
|8GB GDDR5
|Memory Data Rate
|8 Gbps
|Power
|180W
|Recommended PSU
|500W
|Direct X
|12
|OpenGL
|4.5
|Power Input
|6-pin + 8-pin
|8-pin
|Card Dimensions
|279 x 140 x 42mm
|312 x 140 x 40mm
|279 x 140 x 37mm
|269 x 111 x 35mm
|Weight
|1,093g
|1,075g
|1,113g
|832g
|824g
Nvidia locked down all vendors to using the same base/boost speeds for the 1070Ti. It will be up to each AIB board partner to differentiate their models based on cooling design and internals like power phases for overclocking success through GPU management apps like Afterburner and Precision X.
I do not agree with that decision, but it is what it is. Let the chips fall where they may in where the 1070Ti stacks up against the 1080 in price/performance, specifically with comparing a factory overclocked 1080 that can be overclocked to a 1070Ti overclocked from its stock speed.
Yeah, I get that, just saying, no point coming out with 5 different ones... Would do one with blower style, one with 2x fans and one with 3 fans I guess, thats 3 ... but 5...:/
I could unsterstand 2...one with a better cooler. Even 3 i guess with different coolers. But 3 of those look like they have the same cooler just a different color?
Just seems like stupid overkill to have 5 versions where 2 at most would be warranted.