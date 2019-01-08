MSI Infinite S: Mid-Level Gaming in a Pint-Sized Case

Size matters, yet sometimes good things come in small packages. At CES in Las Vegas, MSI unveiled its Infinite S Gaming Desktop, an entry-level machine in a very slight chassis that still packs some of the latest specs. It’s likely to launch in late Q1 or early Q2 of this year, and an MSI rep told me it will launch between $699 and $799 depending on the exact configuration.

Specifically, this desktop, which prioritized space savings, will go up to an Intel Core i7 (I saw a model with an Intel Core i5-9400) and Nvidia’s new RTX 2060 GPU and up to a 450 watt power supply. The whole thing is cooled by MSI’s Silent Storm cooling system, which gives the GPU its own chamber separate from the rest of the computer to prioritize airflow to it.

MSI Infinite S CPU Up to Intel Core i7, Intel Core i5-9400 GPU Up to Nvidia RTX 2060 (6 GB) RAM Up to 32 GB DDR4 2400/2666 MHz Storage Varying m.2 SSD, HDD options Size 348 x 244 x 128 mm / 13.7 x 9.6 x 5 inches

The 13.7 x 9.6 x 5-inch box maintains MSI’s aesthetic: a black and red box with an RGB strip on the front that can be controlled by Mystic Light and sync with MSI monitors. In the U.S., the Infinite S will come with a membrane keyboard and a mouse as standard.

Image 1 of 2 Image 2 of 2

While many people like a good mid-tower or even a giant full tower, I appreciate MSI making a version of the Infinite that will fit on anyone’s desk and brings more entry level gamers in.