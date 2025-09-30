Maingear debuts new premium desktop PCs — Apex Rush, Force models start at $6,259, with top-end model featuring hardline tubing and dual 420mm radiators

Popular PC vendor Maingear has today debuted a brand new line-up of extremely potent performance PCs with an eye-watering price tag to match. New this week are the Apex Force and Apex Rush models, starting at a cool $7,469/$6,259 respectively.

First up is the new Apex Force, a full-tower chassis housed inside the Phanteks NV9 case. Maingear touts a dual-loop hardline cooling system with offset tubing, upgradable RGB, and more. Support for dual 420mm radiators with three 140mm fans keeps everything cool, which is important given the components on offer.

Maingear Apex Force specs

Phanteks NV9 (Full-tower) Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock and MSI

Up to 8TB Gen4 or 4TB Gen5 M.2 NVMe SSDs Cooling: 2x 420mm x 60mm radiators, 6x 140mm x 30mm RGB fans, Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, Separate GPU and CPU dual loop system, Easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

Up to 1650W 80+ Titanium PSU Aesthetics: Acrylic and metal hard tubing with 10-degree offset to match case design, premium metal fittings in various colors, dual coolant color options, multiple translucent coolant colors available, diffused RGB trim kit, motherboard and case RGB control with separate cooling loop zones.

All of that will set you back a cool $7,469, but that's just the starting price, with upgrade options for beefier processor, GPU, RAM, and storage likely to run you more.

The new Apex Rush is cheaper (relatively speaking), starting at just $6,259. The dual-chamber mid-tower has panoramic tempered glass, and customization for water cooling with options for hard and soft tubing. Cooling is less prolific at just dual 360mm radiators with six 120mm fans. There are also screwless panels for the cooling system to make draining and filling easier.

Maingear Apex Rush specs

Lian-Li O11 EVO RGB (Mid-tower) Motherboard: Top-tier Z890 and X870E motherboards from Asrock and MSI

Up to 8TB Gen4 or 4TB Gen5 M.2 NVMe SSDs Cooling: 2x 360mm radiators, 7x 120mm RGB fans, Custom APEX Integrated Cooling System, easily accessible drain and fill ports, serviceable pump, quick disconnects on drain ports for easy maintenance

Up to 1650W 80+ Titanium PSU Aesthetics: Soft vinyl or Neoprene tubing with optional braided sleeving or Acrylic and Metal hard tubing, Premium metal fittings in various colors, multiple translucent coolant color options, braided cable sleeving, motherboard and case RGB control with diffused lighting

Like the rest of the lineup, the new Apex Force and Apex Rush PCs come with a one-year warranty, extendable to three years, with financing options also available. Maingear's latest PCs can be found on its website.

