MSI Lists Its First Nvidia CMP 50HX Mining GPU

MSI has revealed the company's Nvidia CMP 50HX Miner graphics card, which caters to Ethereum miners. The CMP 50HX is part of Nvidia's Cryptocurrency Mining Processor (CMP) lineup that aims to put more GeForce products into gamers' hands by giving miners specialized mining graphics cards.

The CMP 50HX Miner rocks 3,584 CUDA cores and 10GB of 14 Gbps GDDR6 memory across a 320-bit memory interface. The graphics card works perfectly fine with a PCIe 1.0 x 4 interface. We suspect that Nvidia was recycling Turing dies for its CMP mining graphics cards, although the chipmaker never confirmed our suspicions. If we had to take an educated guess, the CMP 50HX is probably utilizing a cut-down version of the TU102 silicon, which powered popular Turing models, such as the GeForce RTX 2080 Ti.

The CMP 50HX Miner comes with a 1,350 MHz base clock and 1,545 MHz boost clock. Performance-wise, we already know that the CMP 50HX delivers an Ethereum hash rate up to 45 MH/s. MSI confirms this piece of data, highlighting that the quoted hash rate is applicable to the DAG algorithm, with Epoch 394 under room temperatures with good cooling.

Image 1 of 4 MSI Nvidia CMP 50HX Miner (Image credit: MSI) Image 2 of 4 MSI Nvidia CMP 50HX Miner (Image credit: MSI) Image 3 of 4 MSI Nvidia CMP 50HX Miner (Image credit: MSI) Image 4 of 4 MSI Nvidia CMP 50HX Miner (Image credit: MSI)

The CMP 50HX Miner employs MSI's dual-slot Aero cooler, which comes in at 268 x 114 x 36mm. It's a typical blower design where the single cooling fan pulls cool air from the outside and exhuast the hot air through the I/O panel. The cooling fan itself features double-ball bearings that are more durable and silent than normal bearings. Not that silence really matters in a cryptocurrency mining operation.

The CMP 50HX Miner even comes with a backplate to provide extra rigidity to the PCB. MSI claims that the graphics card utilizes a custom PCB, but didn't share additional information on the matter.

With a power consumption of 225W, the CMP 50HX Miner requires two 8-pin PCIe power connectors. Being a product oriented toward mining cryptocurrency, the CMP 50HX Miner lacks display outputs. Instead, MSI left a big opening for hot air to exit the card.

Since there was no formal announcement, the pricing and availability for MSI's Nvidia CMP 50HX Miner is unknown at this point.