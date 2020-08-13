New Windows 10 Update Will Provide More GPU Options

This week, the Windows 10 team released a preview of build 20190 to Windows Insiders via the Dev Channel. The new update comes with a change that gives users more control over GPU settings—especially those with multiple GPUs.

The first new change enables Windows to determine which is the the power saving GPU and which is a discrete graphics card. When starting an application, Windows 10 will decide what GPU an application requires. So if gaming, Windows 10 will use a discrete graphics card. For web browsing or productivity it will switch to a power saving GPU.

Another change is an option so users can assign a specific GPU to individual applications. Changing GPUs for a given program is as easy as making a change via Settings and via a drop down menu in Graphics Settings, telling Windows which graphics card to use.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Windows) Image 2 of 2 (Image credit: Windows)