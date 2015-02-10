Nuu Mobile Launches Unlocked Android Phones In North America

NUU Mobile's NU3S and X1, costing $179.99 and $249.99 respectively, profess to be solid unlocked Android phones that don't cost an arm and a leg. Both sport Google's Android 4.4 "KitKat" operating system, noise cancellation technology and Qualcomm Snapdragon processors.

The NU3S includes a 4.7-inch screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution (312 PPI) that's backed by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 200 quad-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz. Also included is 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, a 5MP camera on the front with a wide-angle lens, and an 8MP camera on the back with a BSI sensor. Additional features consist of 4G HSPA+, Bluetooth and wireless connectivity, and a battery promising up to 168 hours of standby time.

NUU Mobile's X1 is slightly bigger, sporting a 5-inch screen with a 1280 x 720 resolution (293 PPI). Backing this screen is a Qualcomm Snapdragon 400 quad-core processor clocked at 1.2 GHz with 1 GB of RAM and 16 GB of internal storage. There's also a 13MP camera on the back with a BSI sensor, a 5MP camera on the front with a wide-angle lens, and wireless connectivity such as 4G LTE, Bluetooth, NFC and Wireless N. This phone also has a battery that promises up to 192 hours of standby time.

"Our goal was to create the best possible phones at the most affordable price. With the NU3S and XI we achieved that and then some," said NUU Mobile General Manager, Danny Sit. "We want to give our customers the freedom to choose their own carrier without being tied to a contract or being forced to compromise on quality."

The NUU Mobile X1 and NU3S phones are compatible with AT&T, Lynca Mobile, MetroPCS, T-Mobile, Net10 Wireless, Straight Talk, H20 Wireless, Red Pocket Mobile, Cricket Wireless and Tracfone Wireless. The phones can be purchased at Amazon.com, Target, Best Buy and Overstock.com.

In addition to the new phones revealed on Tuesday, NUU Mobile also offers the NU4 smartphone. Costing $229.99, this device caters to selfie junkies by providing a 5MP camera with a wide angle lens on the front and an 8MP Sony-manufactured camera with a BSI sensor on the back. The screen measures 5.5 inches (1280 x 720) and is backed by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 200 quad-core processor. Other ingredients include 1 GB of RAM, 8 GB of internal storage, Wireless N and Bluetooth 4.0 connectivity and more.

The thing to keep in mind with these smartphones is that they're unlocked; there's no carrier subsidy to deal with over the next two years. The hardware sets look rather decent for the price and should be ideal for consumers on a tight budget. However, NUU Mobile seems to have come from out of nowhere and currently offers only these three phones here in the United States, according to the website.

"The brand launched in Asia in 2012 and is currently growing its distribution in North and South America," the press release stated. With that, we've reached out to NUU Mobile with a few questions about the company and phones and will include NUU Mobile's response here.

A NUU Mobile representative told Tom's Hardware on Tuesday that these phones are designed and manufactured by the company in China; the brand doesn't work with third parties. The company is also currently in talks with Best Buy and Walmart to expand distribution to those retailers. The NUU Mobile rep added that the NU3 and X1 are its first smartphones here in the United States, and the NU4 will likely be released in Q3 or Q4 2015.

