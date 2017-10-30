Get Ready For 'Call Of Duty: WWII,' 'Need For Speed: Payback' With New Nvidia Driver

Remember that Nvidia driver you downloaded last week for Destiny 2 and Assassin’s Creed: Origins? It’s now obsolete thanks to the release of a newer version. Just like all previous releases, version 388.13 adds support for some of the most highly anticipated titles coming in the next week.

This includes the new Call of Duty: WWII, which arrives on November 3. Sledgehammer Games revealed updated hardware specs last week, so make sure your PC still fits the bill before you download the new driver. The driver also covers last week’s release of Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus. However, it’s not clear as to why MachineGames’ latest creation wasn’t covered in the version released last week.

Next week also sees the launch of two additional titles: Ghost Games’ Need for Speed: Payback and Team Ninja's Nioh: Complete Edition. Ghost Games revealed its PC specs last month, but you should check it again to see if your build can run it. The announcement of Nioh coming to the PC was a pleasant surprise as it should fill the void for those looking for another Souls-like game.

The driver also supports the recently revealed Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 Ti. You can read our story on the reference card details, and be sure to check out three variants of the card from Gigabyte, Gainward, and iGame.

As expected, there are some repairs to specific issues available in this driver. However, there are still a handful of lingering problems across different cards, apps, and OS platforms. Check out the list below to see if you’re experiencing some of these abnormalities.

Windows 10 Issues[SLI][GeForce GTX 780 Ti]: There is no display output when connecting the DisplayPort and two DVI monitors. [1835763][GeForce TITAN (Kepler-based)]: The OS fails after installing the graphics card on a Threadripper-enabled motherboard. [1973303][Windows 10 Fall Creators Update]: Color settings made in the NVIDIA Control Panel are not preserved across a system reboot or restart. [2009433] Windows 7 Issues[Photoshop CC 2017]: “Photoshop has encountered a problem with the display driver...” error message appears when selecting Path Blur after first launch of the application. [200352926]

You can download the new driver from your GeForce Experience app or get it manually from Nvidia’s driver page. You can also read the full release notes here.