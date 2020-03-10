Nvidia Driver Update Readies GPUs for Call of Duty's New Warzone Battle Royale

(Image credit: Activision)

Nvidia today released a new Game Ready Driver to improve support for Warzone, the new battle royale game mode in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, on its launch day.

Warzone is a 150-person battle royale game mode in which players compete to be the last squad standing. If that sounds familiar, it's probably because the game type exploded in popularity over the last few years, thanks to games like PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds, Fortnite and Apex Legends among countless other titles.

The first Call of Duty to feature a battle royale mode was Call of Duty: Black Ops 4, which called its take on the genre Blackout, in 2018. But the mode quietly disappeared from the franchise with the release of Modern Warfare--the reboot of the franchise-within-a-franchise that debuted last year--only to return today.

Warzone prompts its players to download the latest drivers from their GPU manufacturer upon launch. We haven't played too much of the new mode, but even with the new drivers installed, we've noticed strange lighting effects that make it seem like someone's throwing a rave in what's supposed to be a gritty mode. Given Call of Duty's popularity, we suspect Nvidia will try to resolve any issues quickly.

How to Download

\The new GeForce Game Ready 442.59 WHQL driver is available via the GeForce Experience companion app, as well as the Nvidia website.

More information about this driver is available in the full release notes (PDF) hosted on Nvidia's website.