Nvidia GTX 1660 Ti Reportedly Up To 19 Percent Faster than GTX 1060

A little less than a week ago, the existence of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti leaked thanks to a couple of VideoCardz's trusted sources. Today, famous leaker TUM_APISAK discovered one of the first benchmarks for the upcoming GeForce GTX 1660 Ti.

(Image credit: TUM_APISAK/Twitter)



The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti was tested in the popular Ashes of the Singularity (AotS) benchmark on the High quality preset at the 1920x1080 resolution. TUM_APÏSAK noted that this was the mobile version of the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti as the graphics card was housed inside a laptop alongside an octa-core Coffee Lake H (CFL-H) processor.

The mobile GeForce GTX 1660 Ti put up a score of 7,400 points, which makes it approximately 19.35 percent faster than the GeForce GTX 1060. The mobile Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 scored 6,200 points in the same benchmark with the same settings.

Very little is known about the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti at the moment except the rumor that it'll probably be the first Turing-powered graphics card to launch with the GTX branding. The GeForce GTX 1660 Ti reportedly sports 1,536 CUDA cores and 6GB of GDDR6 memory across a 192-bit memory interface. The graphics card employs Nvidia's TU116 silicon, which is still based on the Turing graphics architecture but allegedly lacks the RT cores for real-time ray tracing.

According to what VideoCardZ has heard, Nvidia could announce the GeForce GTX 1660 Ti as soon as next month. There is a rumor that a GeForce GTX 1660, which uses GDDR5 or GDDR5X memory, is also in the works, and it might be unveiled at the same time frame.