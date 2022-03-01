Nvidia Stolen Data Reportedly Reveals Ada, Hopper, Blackwell GPUs

LAPSU$, the South American hacker group that made away with over 1TB of Nvidia's information, managed to strike gold with its latest heist. A VideoCardz reader reportedly sent the media outlet information extracted from the hack that allegedly talks about Nvidia's next-generation graphics cards, codenamed Ada, Hopper, and Blackwell. Unfortunately, it's unknown how the VideoCardz reader obtained the information, and we obviously can't confirm it. Therefore, we recommend you take the news with a truckload of salt.

It recently came to light that LAPSU$ had hacked into Nvidia's server and stole some pretty valuable data. While Nvidia has returned the favor, the hacker group presumably had the last laugh because it had a backup of the stolen data. The groups of bandits even asked Nvidia to remove the LHR (Lite Hash Rate) mining performance limiter from its GeForce RTX 30-series (Ampere) graphics cards, or the group will release the bypass itself.

The leaked information seemingly confirms that Ada (named after Ada Lovelace) is the next gaming architecture to replace Ampere. It's not exactly breaking news since we've suspected that Ada was the codename for Nvidia's forthcoming GeForce RTX 40-series for some time now. The specifications are unknown, but the leaked material speaks of AD102, AD103, AD104, AD106, AD107, and AD10B silicons.

Image 1 of 3 Nvidia Ada, Hopper, Blackwell (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 2 of 3 Nvidia Ada, Hopper, Blackwell (Image credit: VideoCardz) Image 3 of 3 Nvidia Ada, Hopper, Blackwell (Image credit: VideoCardz)

Meanwhile, the data center may see the arrival of Hopper (named after Grace Hopper) very soon. The leaked files confirm that Hopper still appears to be the codename for Nvidia's next data center graphics card. Nvidia filed for the Hopper trademark in 2019 but has been in a legal dispute with Dish Network over the trademark. So who knows if Nvidia will have to change the codename down the line. At any rate, Hopper may father two silicons: the GH100 and GH202.

Blackwell should be the architecture to succeed Hopper. It's plausible that Nvidia wanted to pay tribute to David Harold Blackwell, a famous American statistician, and mathematician. It's not the first time we've heard the name since respected Nvidia leaker kopite7kimi had tweeted about Blackwell in April of last year, although we weren't sure if it was the successor then to Ada or Hopper. Blackwell should be Hopper's direct replacement if the hacked files are accurate and arrive in both the GB100 and GB102 silicons.