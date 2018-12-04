Call Me Pan, Call Me Puck: NZXT Announces PUBG-Themed Headphone Hanger

Who would have thought that a frying pan could play such a pivotal role in tournaments? NZXT welcomes Player Unknown Battlegrounds participants to celebrate the times this simple device has kept their fat out of the fryer with a tribute magnetic headphone hanger. This isn't the first time NZXT has offered a magnetic puck headphone hanger, though it may be the first time that NZXT has forgotten that aluminum is also a metal:

NZXT Pan Puck Features:

Magnetized to stick on any metal surface such as the CRFT 01 PUBG H700 case.

Efficiently store and manage your audio headset.

Made of non-conductive and hazardous-free silicone.

Not for cooking.

MSRP Pricing: NZXT Pan Puck: $29.99 USD. Only available from NZXT.

Wordwide availability is announced for today, so assuming that your case is made of a magnetic metal (ie, steel), sentimental PUBG fans with money to burn should probably open a new tab and start shopping. As for gifting, you'd know if your loved one's case was steel if it was a gift from yourself, no?