Origin Launches Eon17-SLX Gaming Notebook

Origin PC announced a new gaming notebook in a 17-inch form factor.

The Eon17-SLX sells from $1,858 and can be ordered with CPUs up to Intel's Core i7-3940XM processor overclocked to 4.5 GHz, Nvidia's GeForce 680M or AMD's 7970M graphic cards in SLI or CrossFire configurations, up to 32 GB of DDR3 memory. There is also an option that lets users upgrade the 17.3-inch 1080p display to a 3D version with Nvidia's Vision 2 3D glasses for $305.

If there is a downside, then it is that this Eon17-SLX is based on a whitebox design that is sold by Clevo as the P370EM3. The difference between the bulk and the Origin PC shell is Origin's logo on the lid. There is a good chance that other variations of the notebook design will emerge or already exist in the market. Clevo sells the P370EM3 as a "high-end mobile solution" that is the "thinnest 17.3-inch laptop with Dual 100watt VGA in the world".

The 3D version of the Eon17-SLX is priced from $2,163 and a fully decked out model with two GTX 680M GPUs, an overclocked 3940XM CPU, 32 GB memory, a Blu-ray burner, and two 480 GB SSDs will send you into the $6,000 neighborhood.

  • xerxces 06 December 2012 20:44
    Nice, but pricey!
  • amartin_109 06 December 2012 20:51
    Does anybody else notice that this looks nearly identical to System76's Bonobo laptops? Does Origin own System76?
  • 06 December 2012 20:56
    This computer by ASUS (link) has been out a while with very similar specs for about half the price.
    Granted it sounds like Origin's case allows for more expansion I still think I'm paying for the brand and way too much for the assembly as a whole.

    http://www.newegg.com/Product/Product.aspx?Item=N82E16834230580
  • allenpan 06 December 2012 21:01
    @ amartin_109
    lean how to read:
    Eon17-SLX is based on a whitebox design that is sold by "Clevo" as the P370EM3
  • amartin_109 06 December 2012 21:06
    allenpan@ amartin_109lean how to read:Eon17-SLX is based on a whitebox design that is sold by "Clevo" as the P370EM3
    Thanks for pointing that out. Didn't make that connection for some reason.
  • alidan 06 December 2012 21:17
    Single 3GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GTX 670MX - 276
    Single 2GB GDDR5 AMD Radeon HD 7970M 480
    Single 4GB GDDR5 NVIDIA GTX 680M 738

    considering, at least that the 7970m is about a 7850 and that goes for the 680m too.
    and the 7850 costs 200$, they are screwing you there.

    the graphics card alone in this thing is where you are getting screwed, ot their credit, nowhere else are they over chargeing for the parts. even ram, where they could easily over charge, they are offering you probably better prices than the desktop equivalent.

    that said, i do not like the screen ratio, and i do not like that the better screen option is tied to nvidia.

    but beyond that its not a bad laptop, just over priced graphic components, and possibly cpu but i cant tell.

    that said, again, there was a desktop replacement here a few months back that was 2100$ with dual gpu of the 7970 as a standard option... or was that 3000$ i believe it was 2000 because i thought it was a very reasonable price for what you got.
  • cats_Paw 06 December 2012 21:17
    Somehow the word overheat comes to mind.
    If i remmber correctly, it takes about 300W of power to run.
    For some reason, id rather get a desktop for 2k and then a great laptop for 2k, than spend 6k on that monstrosity.
  • sliem 06 December 2012 21:45
    Too expensive
    Reply
  • halcyon 06 December 2012 22:43
    PostedAsAnonymousThis computer by ASUS (link) has been out a while with very similar specs for about half the price.Granted it sounds like Origin's case allows for more expansion I still think I'm paying for the brand and way too much for the assembly as a whole.http://www.newegg.com/Product/Prod 6834230580I have an Asus G75. Its not a bad machine for the money, some might say. It is quiet and tends to my limited gaming needs well enough. I have no complaints whatsoever and would buy again.
  • mesab66 06 December 2012 22:46
    Come on Lottery! payback time, surely?
