Origin Launches Eon17-SLX Gaming Notebook

The Eon17-SLX sells from $1,858 and can be ordered with CPUs up to Intel's Core i7-3940XM processor overclocked to 4.5 GHz, Nvidia's GeForce 680M or AMD's 7970M graphic cards in SLI or CrossFire configurations, up to 32 GB of DDR3 memory. There is also an option that lets users upgrade the 17.3-inch 1080p display to a 3D version with Nvidia's Vision 2 3D glasses for $305.
If there is a downside, then it is that this Eon17-SLX is based on a whitebox design that is sold by Clevo as the P370EM3. The difference between the bulk and the Origin PC shell is Origin's logo on the lid. There is a good chance that other variations of the notebook design will emerge or already exist in the market. Clevo sells the P370EM3 as a "high-end mobile solution" that is the "thinnest 17.3-inch laptop with Dual 100watt VGA in the world".
The 3D version of the Eon17-SLX is priced from $2,163 and a fully decked out model with two GTX 680M GPUs, an overclocked 3940XM CPU, 32 GB memory, a Blu-ray burner, and two 480 GB SSDs will send you into the $6,000 neighborhood.
Granted it sounds like Origin's case allows for more expansion I still think I'm paying for the brand and way too much for the assembly as a whole.
