Panram's DDR4 Memory Might Be Cheaper

Panram also introduces DDR4 memory modules.

We've already seen a lot of X99 motherboards and the three Haswell-E processors, but we haven't actually seen all that much DDR4 memory. Today there is a new contender: Panram. This company is launching its Ninja-V DDR4 memory modules, and while no pricing was specified, we do hope that it will be a little cheaper than competing kits.

The Ninja-V memory modules will only come in four versions – two frequencies and two capacities. The frequency options are 2133 MHz and 2400 MHz, with both available in 4 GB and 8 GB variants. Timings for the modules are CL15. Being DDR4, the operating voltage is also lower than DDR3, so they run at just 1.2 V.

Kit configurations will be available with either one or two modules of each capacity, making the kit capacities range from just 4 GB through 16 GB. For 32 GB of memory you'll have to buy two separate kits. Panram also indicated that kits will be available in white and black. Perhaps it's not so bad that kits only have up to two DIMMs; that way you'll be able to mix black and white heatsinks for fancy color effects.

Pricing is going to be open, which could mean anything. The conservative frequencies on these modules might point to a friendlier price tag than we've seen in other units. No word was given on availability, though we do expect the X99 motherboards, Haswell-E CPUs, and DDR4 memory to launch tomorrow.

22 Comments Comment from the forums
  • dovah-chan 28 August 2014 19:08
    Is Panram an EU brand? I've never seen them before here in the US. Neat looking modules I guess but really if you even have the option of getting DDR4 at this point you'll probably buy the high quality stuff.
  • dovah-chan 28 August 2014 19:13
    Turns out they're an asian OEM. Thanks google.
  • Amdlova 28 August 2014 19:38
    50us for 4gb DEAL TO ME!
  • pierrerock 28 August 2014 20:35
    Am i the only one who thinks 2400 CL15 can't be better than DDR3 2400 CL10

    Here is an example : http://pcpartpicker.com/part/gskill-memory-f32400c10d8gzh

    So the only real advantage would be something like 2-3 Watt saved ? at 0.09 $/ Kilowatt-hour, this is not a big saving. (btw i am not sure for watt saved)
  • InvalidError 28 August 2014 20:48
    14058133 said:
    Am i the only one who thinks 2400 CL15 can't be better than DDR3 2400 CL10
    So the only real advantage would be something like 2-3 Watt saved ?
    The fastest DDR3 in the world does you no good if you want to build a system with an Haswell-E which only works with DDR4... if you want Haswell-E, you will need DDR4 no matter how much it may not seem to make sense at least for the time being.
  • SchizoFrog 28 August 2014 20:50
    DDR4 at DDR3 speeds, no wonder it is cheaper.
  • Chris Droste 28 August 2014 20:57
    pierre; right now top end DDR3 is going to be faster than early DDR4 because; Timings. right now this is only going to adopt power savings, and I've actually been curious personally why hasen't an OEM tried to do an X99/DDR3 board; much like the old days where you could get those boards that supported DDR1 and DDR2 on the same board, or simply supporting the older standard during this early phase. It's probably going to be late next year or even early 2016 before we see DDR4's bandwidth advantages outstripping Hot, O.C.'d DDR3 with Tight, sexy Timings. i wouldn't mind a budget X99-SLI board with only 4 DDR3 slots (2 on each side?) supporting up to 32GB of DDR3-3200(OC) to throw a 5820k on. it WOULD be kinda interesting to see what a 3 PCIe x9 (v3.0) slots would look like with a single PCIe 1x, hehe.
  • christinebcw 28 August 2014 21:19
    The industry can use some SERIOUS price reductions.
  • dschnoz 28 August 2014 21:34
    You're thinking of a time when the memory controller wasn't on chip. If Haswell-E doesnt support ddr3 then neither will any motherboard that supports Haswell-E.
