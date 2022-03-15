PNY Expands Its Arsenal With New RGB Gaming RAM

PNY has announced the new XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB series of DDR4 memory to compete with the best RAM on the market. In addition, the company promises aggressively overclocked memory with the top-tier ICs even though it's only offering the XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB in DDR4-3200 and DDR4-3600 flavors.

The memory targets the enthusiast segment, so the XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB arrives with the usual combination of an attractive, geometric heat spreader and dazzling RGB lighting. The latter is compatible with Asus Aura Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion 2.0, MSI Mystic Light Sync, and ASRock Polychrome Sync; therefore, you can customize the memory to your liking using your motherboard's includes software.

Although PNY speaks of top-tier ICs, it's still down to the lottery, which ICs you'll find in the XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB. The brand relies on all three big DRAM suppliers, including Micron, Samsung, and SK Hynix. Therefore, you wouldn't know what's under the hood until your purchase the memory.

XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB DDR4 (Image credit: PNY)

PNY will sell the XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB as single modules (8GB or 16GB) and dual-channel memory kits (2x8GB or 2x16GB). The memory modules have XMP 2.0 support, PNY's limited lifetime warranty, and 24/7 U.S.-based technical support.

The DDR4-3600 memory has a CAS Latency (CL) of 18, whereas the DDR4-3200 variant has its CL configured to 16. Therefore, regardless of the data rate, both memory requires 1.35V.

The XLR8 Gaming Rev RGB is available today, and you can find the memory kits at your favorite retailer, such as Amazon and Best Buy, or directly from PNY.