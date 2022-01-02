Raspberry Pi 2-Player Cyberdeck Arcade Looks Like a Vintage Computer

We’ve covered many Raspberry Pi cyberdecks over the years, but we’ve never seen one quite like this, created by a maker known as Crookdmouth over at Reddit . This cyberdeck provides essential computing functions and doubles as a portable, 2-player arcade with a retro PC design.

According to Crookdmouth, TRS-80 MC-10, which they had growing up, and other machines in the coco (colored computer) family were the inspiration behind the design. It has a small screen between two sets of arcade controls along the top, while the bottom consists of a mechanical keyboard. There are two handles on the sides for portability. Of course, it wouldn’t be a Raspberry Pi project without a Pi inside.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Crookdmouth) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Crookdmouth) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Crookdmouth)

Crookdmouth has opted to use a Raspberry Pi model 3B for this project with a Pimoroni HyperPixel 4.0 Square for the screen. The unit can run on the go thanks to an Anker PowerCore 26800, providing up to 12 hours of continuous power.

Crookdmouth constructed the case from scratch. The housing is made primarily from wood with a sleek gray and black color scheme. An on/off switch can signal power to the unit through either battery or AC power. Some ports are accessible on the sides, including a MicroSD slot, a USB port, an HDMI port, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

To get a closer look at this project, check out the original thread shared to Reddit and explore the Imgur album for details on the creation process.