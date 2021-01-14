PiStation 2 Looks Like PS2, Tastes Like Raspberry Pi

Fans of the classic PlayStation 2 should enjoy this Raspberry Pi project created by a maker known online as Farizno. Affectionately dubbed the PiStation 2, this project is exactly what it sounds like — a PS2 Raspberry Pi crossover.

Inside this PlayStation 2 (not the slimline edition) is a Raspberry Pi 4 with a 1TB SSD configured to emulate tons of retro gaming classics and more. Because a Pi is used as the main board, any USB or Bluetooth controller will work—this includes both PlayStation and Xbox controllers.

The Pi is wired to the actual PS2 buttons so, for example, the power button will safely shutdown the Raspberry Pi. The eject button is wired to control an LED strip.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Farizno) Image 2 of 3 (Image credit: Farizno) Image 3 of 3 (Image credit: Farizno)

A 3D printed piece was used to help mount the Raspberry Pi ports to the back of the PS2. It even uses a custom fan that operates in accordance to CPU temperature. The rig is also designed to use a custom GUI with multiple OS options like Kodi and Emulation Station.

If you want to read more about this project, check out the Instructables project page for complete steps. Also visit our list of Best Raspberry Pi Projects for more cool creations from the maker community.