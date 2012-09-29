Chinese Hospital Offers Handsfree Sperm Extraction Device

The hands-free "sperm extractor" is a stand up device with a height-adjustable "massage pipe" that moves inward and outward from the main body of the sperm extractor. According to the manufacturer, the speed, amplitude and frequency can be adjusted by the user, which aims to provide a "warm" and "comfortable" feeling for users who find difficult to retrieve their sperm the traditional, manual way. There is even a screen to play movie content to help with the extraction process.

The description of a sperm extractor may be a bit misleading, since the extraction is done not for the purpose of sperm donation, but to collect a patient's sperm during an infertility treatment. Zhu Guoxin, director of the urology department at the hospital also noted that previous methods that involved the use of condoms may have negatively impacted the test results to the use of lubricants and other chemicals on them.

The sperm extractor is on sale for about $2,800.