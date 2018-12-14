Silicon Power Enters Gaming RAM Space With RGB DDR4 Up To 4,133MHz

With 15 years of storage experience under its belt, Silicon Power will finally branch out next year into the highly competitive gaming market. With the launch of the brand's Xpower Turbine RGB DDR4 memory kits announced today, the Taiwan-based manufacturer aims to captivate eSports professional players and gaming enthusiasts.

Xpower Turbine RGB DDR4 modules are built with a 10-layer PCB and rely on a low-profile metallic heatsink for passive cooling. With a height of 37mm, there should be minimum compatibility issues with large air CPU coolers. The modules are also equipped with controllable RGB lighting that is supported on the majority of motherboards including Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, MSI's Mystic Light Sync and ASRock's Polychrome Sync ecosystems.

Part Number Kit Capacity Frequency CAS Latency SP008GXLZU320BSB 8GB 3200MHz C16 SP008GXLZU360BSB 8GB 3600MHz C19 SP008GXLZU413BSB 8GB 4133MHz C19 SP016GXLZU320BDB 16GB (2x 8GB) 3200MHz C16 SP016GXLZU320BSB 16GB (2x 8GB) 3200MHz C16 SP016GXLZU360BDB 16GB (2x 8GB) 3600MHz C19 SP016GXLZU360BSB 16GB (2x 8GB) 3600MHz C19 SP016GXLZU413BDB 16GB (2x 8GB) 4133MHz C19 SP016GXLZU413BSB 16GB (2x 8GB) 4133MHz C19 SP032GXLZU320BDB 32GB (2x 16GB) 3200MHz C16 SP032GXLZU360BDB 32GB (2x 16GB) 3600MHz C19 SP032GXLZU413BDB 32GB (2x 16GB) 4133MHz C19

Silicon Power offers the Xpower Turbine RGB DDR4 memory kits in dual-channel configurations with capacities of 16GB (2x 8GB) and 32GB (2x 16GB). At the moment, the kits are available in three frequencies: 3200MHz, 3600MHz and 433MHz. Surprisingly, Silicon Power failed to mention the complete timings and only revealed the CAS Latency.

The Xpower Turbine RGB DDR4-3200 kit comes with a CAS Latency of 16, while the DDR4-3600 and DDR4-4133 kits have a 19 CAS latency. Silicon Power highlighted that the DDR4-4133 kit operates at a voltage of 1.4V.

Xpower Turbine RGB DDR4 memory kits come equipped with Intel's Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) for a fast and painless setup. They are backed by a limited lifetime warranty.

Silicon Power didn't clarify pricing or availability for the Xpower Turbine RGB DDR4 memory kits. Its product page says it'll be on sites includes Amazon and Newegg, but we don't see them listed yet.

