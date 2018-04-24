TeamGroup Launches Certified-TUF Vulcan DDR4 Memory

Image 1 of 3 Image 2 of 3 Image 3 of 3

TeamGroup partnered with Asus to launch a line of DDR4 memory for the TUF series of motherboards. Clad in black and yellow heat spreaders with TUF branding, the Vulcan TUF are styled to fit the black and tan color scheme of most Asus TUF motherboards, such as the recently launched TUF X470-Plus.

Apart from their appearance, the Vulcan TUF are otherwise pretty standard for DDR4 memory. They come in speeds ranging from 2,400MHz to 3,600MHz with timings that range from 14-16-16-31 to 19-19-19-39. Only the DDR4-2400 version operates at 1.2V, whereas the rest operate at 1.35V. TeamGroup offers kits of 2 x 8GB and 2 x 16GB.

TeamGroup didn’t announce pricing and availability of the Vulcan TUF memory kits. The lack of any RGB lighting and the fact that the Asus TUF series are lower-cost motherboards makes us think that the pricing for the Vulcan TUF probably won’t be at the higher end of the price spectrum.